Sens Doubled up by Amerks
March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators were beaten 4-2 by the Rochester Americans Saturday night at CAA Arena.
Max Lajoie and Drake Batherson scored for the Sens while Alex Dubeau made 37 saves. Rochester's Taylor Leier, Jacob Bryson, William Borgen and Sean Malone had goals as Jonas Johansson stopped 24 shots.
The Sens struck first through Lajoie's fourth of the year just 2:57 in but were pegged back by a Leier goal at 10:13 of the second period.
Belleville restored its lead only 37 seconds later through Batherson as wired a one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle for his 16th of the year.
[embedded content]
However, the Amerks used three third period goals to give them the two points that was started by Bryson at 2:48 before Borgen's first goal of the season proved to be the game-winner with 1:12 to play.
Malone buried an empty-netter inside the final 30 seconds to complete the 4-2 win.
Belleville is back in action Wednesday when they visit Laval. The Sens are back home March 20 when they host Grand Rapids and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2020
- Sens Doubled up by Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Miska Serves up 34-Save Shutout in Eagles 3-0 Win over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Edge Iowa in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Oettinger's 45 Saves Fuel 4-1 Tex as Victory over Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Wahlstrom, Helgeson score in road loss on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Fall in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Stun Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Alone in Third After Blanking 'Hogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Fire 46 Shots on Net But Fall to Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Win 10th Straight Game, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Complete Weekend Sweep of Senators - Rochester Americans
- Pack Manages a Goal, but Falls to Bears Again - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Falls to Manitoba 4-3 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Guhle to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Sweep Back-To-Back Set in Hartford with 4-1 Win - Hershey Bears
- Martel Nets Two in Pink in the Rink Defeat - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Down Marlies, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Claim Point But Fall to Comets in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Comeback Yields Overtime Win in Charlotte - Utica Comets
- McIntyre Stymies Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Set for Saturday Showdown with Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- McIntyre, Devils Haunt Phantoms, 5-1 - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Huge Crowd for Condors Star Wars Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Stockton, Bakersfield Face off Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena - Stockton Heat
- Justin Almeida Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, March 7 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Game 56 Preview: Tucson at Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Gulls in OT Behind Sawchenko's 42 Saves - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Edges Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Rally for 3-2 Win over Condors - Stockton Heat
- Rempal Scores, Reign Falls - Ontario Reign
- Currie with Two Goals in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Sens Doubled up by Amerks
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, March 7
- Sens Fall to Amerks in Back-To-Back Opener
- Dubeau Steady in First AHL Win
- Wolanin Recalled by Ottawa