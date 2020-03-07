San Jose Edges Gulls in OT

The Gulls earned a standings point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Barracuda tonight at SAP Center. Despite the setback, the Gulls have earned points in six of the last seven games (5-1-1-0) and are 8-2-3-0 the last 13 road contests. San Diego has recorded points in eight of its last nine games (6-1-2-0), 15 of their last 17 games (11-2-4-0) and 20 of 23 games (16-3-4-0).

Justin Kloos opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first period with his 11th goal and third point the last two games (1-2=3).

Chase De Leo scored his third shorthanded goal at 2:05 of the second period, tying the Gulls single-season record for shorthanded goals. De Leo matched the club mark set by Alex Broadhurst, Sam Carrick, Kloos and Kiefer Sherwood earlier this season, and previously by Jordan Samuels-Thomas (2016-17) and Chris Wagner (2016-17).

Alex Broadhurst recorded his 11th point his last 11 games (3-8=11) with an assist on the De Leo shorthanded goal, extending his point streak to three games (1-2=3). He also has points in eight of his last nine contests (3-7=10).

Chris Mueller earned an assist to push his point streak to three games (2-2=4). His 18th goal marked 2-3=5 points his last five contests and 5-4=9 points his last 14 overall. Andrew Poturalski recorded his seventh point (assist) of 2019-20.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 24 shots in regulation and overtime.

San Diego will continue its seven-game road trip and conclude the back-to-back against San Jose tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 7 at SAP Center (8 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Andrew Poturalski

On returning to the lineup after missing seven games due to injury

It was good to get back in there and be a part of the boys. My legs felt good out there. I obviously got some rest in that time out so I tried to use that to my advantage and it felt good to be back in the lineup.

On the start of the game

We came out hard and we knew they had a couple of wins this past week. They're a hot team so we wanted to get on them early and I felt like we did that. Obviously a tough stretch in the last two minutes of the second period and that kind of cost us going into the rest of the game

On the end of the second period

Just a couple of mental mistakes, I think. Bad changes and not doing the little things right; finish out a period. If we can clean that stuff up, it's pretty easy to clean up, I think we'll be successful.

On the game

At this point of the year, every point is huge. To get one is definitely good, but we wanted that second one and we want to play hard. When we have the puck and we're in there zone, we're such a skilled team and move fast. We had a ton of chances. Credit to their goalie, he played well and made some big saves, but we definitely have to bear down, finish some of those and be ready for tomorrow.

On the power play

If we keep going and just work on puck battles, the biggest thing is outworking the penalty kill. We can't take a step back or anything like that. We have five guys, they have four. If we work harder than them and bear down on our chances, I think we'll be fine.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

We liked the tempo of our game. We felt like we were creating chances on the offensive side and were really limiting their opportunities, I think we saw that in the chances against and the shots for and against. I won't say we felt like we were in command, but we felt like we were playing a really solid road game and as it moves forwards, obviously we had a brain cramp there in the last two minutes of the second. It ended up biting us in tail to give up two there in two minutes. It's not a way you want to finish a period.

On the end of the second period

No. There's always lots of different scenarios that play out. We had some opportunities that we didn't finish on. We felt like there were some plays that were preventable that ended up in our net and ended up as scoring chances. At the end of it there's different areas that you can point at. We walk out feeling good about our game, we feel rotten that we left a point on the table, but at the end of it we had a lot of opportunities. We were putting a lot of pucks at the end net. You want to play a certain way on the road and I think for the most part we did.

On 40-plus shots

I think there's a mentality, and I think there's some areas that we saw in their game that we felt like there were opportunity by putting pucks on the net. I thought that mentality, that was part of our game plan to put pucks on net and I thought we executed well in that area.

