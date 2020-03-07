Wahlstrom, Helgeson score in road loss on Saturday
March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (21-33-5-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, ended their season series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (28-25-3-5) with a 5-2 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday.
Oliver Wahlstrom and Seth Helgeson each found the back of the net for Bridgeport, but the Penguins scored three times on the power play in a game that lasted nearly three hours. It snapped Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's five-game losing streak.
The game got off to a sluggish start when Cedric Lacroix, in his Sound Tigers debut, dropped the gloves against Jamie Devane just 11 seconds after the opening faceoff. Devane got the best of the Bridgeport newcomer in a violent affair that left Lacroix cut, and blood pooled onto the ice in several locations, leading to a delay of more than 20 minutes.
When the game resumed, Kevin Roy had the only tally in the first period after he redirected David Warsofsky's blue-line blast past Jakub Skarek's glove at 5:50. The Penguins added three more goals in the second period, including two on the power play, and led 4-1 after 40 minutes. Jordy Bellerive stuffed home a second chance at the 6:49 mark before Jan Drozg drove the net and cleaned up his own rebound exactly four minutes later. Zach Trotman fired home his fourth goal of the season at 15:34 when he loaded from the point and blasted a slap shot past Skarek.
Wahlstrom's 10th goal of the season and second in as many games got the Sound Tigers on the board at 12:03 of the middle frame. Less than 10 seconds after John Nyberg was called for holding, Wahlstrom tucked home his third power-play tally inside the left post and past Dustin Tokarski's blocker.
Helgeson made it 4-2 with his first goal of the season and first since October 28, 2018 when he guided a long shot through a crowd and past Tokarski's glove at 14:50 of the third period. However, the Penguins ended the game with an empty-netter at 18:52 from Chase Berger, also his first goal of the season.
Bridgeport finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-8 on the kill. Skarek (3-10-1) made 28 saves on 32 shots in the setback.
Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to action tomorrow afternoon with a 3:05 p.m. matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 2:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2020
- Sens Doubled up by Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Miska Serves up 34-Save Shutout in Eagles 3-0 Win over Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Edge Iowa in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Oettinger's 45 Saves Fuel 4-1 Tex as Victory over Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Wahlstrom, Helgeson score in road loss on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Fall in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Stun Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Alone in Third After Blanking 'Hogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Fire 46 Shots on Net But Fall to Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Win 10th Straight Game, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Complete Weekend Sweep of Senators - Rochester Americans
- Pack Manages a Goal, but Falls to Bears Again - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Falls to Manitoba 4-3 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Guhle to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Sweep Back-To-Back Set in Hartford with 4-1 Win - Hershey Bears
- Martel Nets Two in Pink in the Rink Defeat - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Down Marlies, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Claim Point But Fall to Comets in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Comeback Yields Overtime Win in Charlotte - Utica Comets
- McIntyre Stymies Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Set for Saturday Showdown with Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- McIntyre, Devils Haunt Phantoms, 5-1 - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Huge Crowd for Condors Star Wars Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Stockton, Bakersfield Face off Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena - Stockton Heat
- Justin Almeida Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, March 7 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Game 56 Preview: Tucson at Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Gulls in OT Behind Sawchenko's 42 Saves - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Edges Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Rally for 3-2 Win over Condors - Stockton Heat
- Rempal Scores, Reign Falls - Ontario Reign
- Currie with Two Goals in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.