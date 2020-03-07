McIntyre, Devils Haunt Phantoms, 5-1

BINGHAMTON - Ryan Schmelzer recorded another multi-point night and Zane McIntyre stopped 34 of 35 shots as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-1, from Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Late in the first, Fabian Zetterlund grabbed his eighth goal of the season to give the Devils the first lead of the game. After getting a new stick at the bench, Mikhail Maltsev tapped a pass from the boards over to an open Zetterlund who got a quick shot off that slid right under the pads of Alex Lyon. Maltsev tallied the sole assist and the Devils took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

The Devils remained hot as Egor Sharangovich picked up a shorthanded goal just 2:24 into the second frame. Ryan Schmelzer raced down the right side of the boards and slid a pass up to Sharangovich past a lone Phantoms defender. Sharangovich took it all the way to the net and sunk the puck just out of reach of the glove side of Lyon for Binghamton. Jacobs logged the second assist on the lead-extending goal.

Next up was a power-play goal for Binghamton as Schmelzer registered the last tap on it to put the Devils up by three. With 2:50 remaining in the middle stanza, Julian Melchiori fired the puck at the net from above the right-wing circle. Schmelzer managed to deflect the shot past Lyon for his seventh goal of the season. Melchiori grabbed the primary assist and Matt Tennyson was credited with the other and Binghamton took the 3-0 lead into the third.

Maltsev recorded his 11th goal of the year on the power play, giving the Devils a 4-0 lead. Nathan Bastian sent a short pass from the boards over to Brett Seney who ripped a quick shot that was deflected back out by Lyon. Maltsev was right there to finish the play by blasting the puck over the left shoulder of a diving Lyon. The goal came at 3:37 of the third with helpers from Seney and Bastian.

With 8:29 left in the final period, Lehigh Valley finally put themselves on the board and shortened the Devils lead to three. Mark Friedman flung a long pass up the ice that led to a Phantoms breakaway by Carsen Twarynski. Right out in front of the net, Twarynski rocketed the puck past Zane McIntyre for his seventh of the season. Nate Prosser recorded the secondary assist on the play.

After Binghamton missed two shorthanded, empty net opportunities, Bastian collected one with just 2:44 remaining in the third for a 5-1 lead. Tyler Wotherspoon tried to clear the zone, lost control of the puck, and Bastian was there to race in and beat the lone defender in front of the net for his 15th of the season, unassisted.

McIntyre stopped 34 of 35 in the win and Lyon denied 29 of 33 in the loss.

