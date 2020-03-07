Miska Serves up 34-Save Shutout in Eagles 3-0 Win over Ontario
March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles goaltender Hunter Miska stopped all 34 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season, as Colorado defeated the Ontario Reign, 3-0 on Saturday. Forward T.J. Tynan collected three assists in the win, while fellow forward A.J. Greer earned a 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' with a goal, an assist and a fight. The Eagles connected for two power-play goals on seven opportunities on the man-advantage, while going a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
It wouldn't take long to produce the game's first goal, as Tynan would center a pass to the top of the crease and defenseman Mark Alt would smash the puck into the back of the net to give Colorado the 1-0 edge just 50 seconds into the contest. The goal was Alt's fifth of the season, while Tynan claimed his 40th assist of the year.
After taking their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission, the Eagles would build upon that lead when defenseman Jacob MacDonald lit the lamp from the left-wing circle on the power play to put Colorado on top 2-0 at the 3:10 mark of the second period.
The Eagles would earn yet another power play just over a minute later and again they would take advantage. This time it would be Greer who would camp in front of the net of Reign goalie Kevin Poulin, deflecting a shot past him and stretching Colorado's lead to 3-0 at the 5:00 mark of the middle frame.
Still leading 3-0 as they hit the ice for the third period of play, the Eagles withstood a series of chances in the final 20 minutes of play. Ontario outshot Colorado in the final frame 14-12, but Miska would rise to the occasion to preserve the 3-0 victory.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Texas Stars on Tuesday, March 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
