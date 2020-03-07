Miska Serves up 34-Save Shutout in Eagles 3-0 Win over Ontario

LOVELAND, CO. - Eagles goaltender Hunter Miska stopped all 34 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season, as Colorado defeated the Ontario Reign, 3-0 on Saturday. Forward T.J. Tynan collected three assists in the win, while fellow forward A.J. Greer earned a 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' with a goal, an assist and a fight. The Eagles connected for two power-play goals on seven opportunities on the man-advantage, while going a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

It wouldn't take long to produce the game's first goal, as Tynan would center a pass to the top of the crease and defenseman Mark Alt would smash the puck into the back of the net to give Colorado the 1-0 edge just 50 seconds into the contest. The goal was Alt's fifth of the season, while Tynan claimed his 40th assist of the year.

After taking their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission, the Eagles would build upon that lead when defenseman Jacob MacDonald lit the lamp from the left-wing circle on the power play to put Colorado on top 2-0 at the 3:10 mark of the second period.

The Eagles would earn yet another power play just over a minute later and again they would take advantage. This time it would be Greer who would camp in front of the net of Reign goalie Kevin Poulin, deflecting a shot past him and stretching Colorado's lead to 3-0 at the 5:00 mark of the middle frame.

Still leading 3-0 as they hit the ice for the third period of play, the Eagles withstood a series of chances in the final 20 minutes of play. Ontario outshot Colorado in the final frame 14-12, but Miska would rise to the occasion to preserve the 3-0 victory.

