Moose Edge Iowa in Shootout
March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (27-32-1-0) claimed a 4-3 shootout victory against the Iowa Wild (36-17-4-4) on Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.
With 4:33 gone in the first period, Brennan Menell nearly capitalized on the rebound of Mason Shaw's attempt however Moose netminder Eric Comrie made a pad save to keep the game scoreless. Midway through the frame, Kristian Vesalainen found Kristian Reichel who ripped a shot top corner giving the Moose the 1-0 lead. Just over a minute later, Luke Johnson scored on the power play tying the game 1-1.
With 5:39 remaining in the second period, Jimmy Oligny's wrist shot found the back of the net to make the score 2-1 for Manitoba. The Wild quickly responded just over a minute later as Cody McLeod scored the equalizer for Iowa to tie the game 2-2.
With 7:08 gone in the third period, Andrei Chibisov won a battle down low and found Cole Maier who scored short-side to give Manitoba the 3-2 lead. With just over three minutes remaining in regulation, Kyle Rau scored the equalizer for the Wild. Iowa was awarded a man advantage in overtime, but Comrie stopped all four shots he faced leading the Moose to a shootout. JC Lipon scored the lone goal in the shootout for Manitoba and Comrie stopped all three of Iowa's attempts to secure the win for the Moose.
Quick Hits
The Moose have gone to extra time in five of their last six games and claimed the victory in four of those contests
Kristian Reichel has collected five goals in the last five games
David Gustafsson is currently on a three-game assist streak (4A)
With his goal in tonight's matchup, Jimmy Oligny marked a new AHL career high with four goals and 15 points during the 2019-20 campaign What's Next?
The Moose take on the Iowa Wild on Sunday, March 8. Sunday's contest features a Logan Stanley bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
