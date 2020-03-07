American Hockey League Announces Suspension

March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Chris Bigras has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Bridgeport on Mar. 6.

Bigras will miss Lehigh Valley's games today (Mar. 7) at Binghamton and Sunday (Mar. 8) vs. Bridgeport.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.