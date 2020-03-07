American Hockey League Announces Suspension
March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Chris Bigras has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Bridgeport on Mar. 6.
Bigras will miss Lehigh Valley's games today (Mar. 7) at Binghamton and Sunday (Mar. 8) vs. Bridgeport.
