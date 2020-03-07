Crunch Down Marlies, 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- After giving up the first goal, the Syracuse Crunch rallied past the Toronto Marlies to take a 2-1 victory tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Gemel Smith and Taylor Raddysh both tallied a goal and an assist to help lift the Crunch to 29-23-4-5 on the season and 3-1-0-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies.

Goaltender Spencer Martin turned aside 31-of-32 shots in net for the Crunch. Joseph Woll stopped 27-of-29 between the pipes for the Marlies. Syracuse was unable to convert on their one power play opportunity, but went a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The Marlies opened scoring 13 minutes into the first period. Teemu Kivihalme got the puck at the point, cut down the right wing and stuffed the puck past Martin. Assists went to Timothy Liljegren and Matt Lorito.

Syracuse evened the score with 2:32 remaining in the middle stanza. Raddysh centered a feed for Boris Katchouk to redirect down low. Woll made the save, but Smith was there to chip in the second chance.

The Crunch took the lead four minutes into the final frame and held on to it for the win. Smith battled along the right-wing boards and sent the puck up to Cameron Gaunce at the point. His shot from the blue line was tipped by Raddysh in front of the net.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Taylor Raddysh has goals in back-to-back games.

