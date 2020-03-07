Stockton, Bakersfield Face off Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Matchup: Stockton Heat (30-16-4-3; 3rd Pacific) at Bakersfield Condors (20-27-5-3; 6th Pacific)

Arena: Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, California

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Heat have their sights set on a weekend sweep of the Bakersfield Condors with a Saturday night showdown at Mechanics Bank Arena. Stockton won Friday's contest with a dramatic, come-from-behind win in which the Heat erased a two-goal, first period hole en route to a 3-2 win.

The victory was the seventh of the season for Stockton over Bakersfield, clinching the season series over the Condors. After tonight's game, the Pacific Division foes will meet only one more time - March 25 in Bakersfield.

COMEBACK KIDS

The Heat were able to overcome an early hole in Friday's win, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 win over the Condors. It was the fifth time this season that Stockton earned a come-from-behind win over Bakersfield and the third time on the year that the Heat battled through a multi-goal deficit to top the Condors. Bakersfield enters tonight's game with the second-worst point percentage in the AHL when scoring first at .548.

ANOTHER FINNISH FINISH

Eetu Tuulola notched his third game-winning goal of the season, and second against Bakersfield, in Friday's win over the Condors. The Finnish forward collected a loose puck and found the back of the net with 7:32 to go in regulation in last night's game, cashing in on a 5-on-3 power play for the decisive goal. It was Tuulola's first game-winning goal since October 19, also a one-goal win over the Condors.

FROESE EYEING 40

Heat captain Byron Froese enters tonight's game with 39 points on the year, one shy of recording his third 40-point season in the last four seasons. Froese, who tallied a helper in Friday's win, has five points (1g,4a) in nine games against the Condors on the year. His career high for points in a season is 46, set in the 2016-17 season while splitting time between the Toronto Marlies and Syracuse Crunch.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Stockton saw a pair of young forwards move to the top of the team scoring charts in last night's win, Luke Philp's goal putting him alone in the team lead with 19 on the year and Glenn Gawdin pulling even with Alan Quine for the top point total on the roster with 46. Philp, in his first pro season, has eight points (5g,3a) in nine games against the Condors while Gawdin, in his second pro season, has nine points (2g,7a) in seven games against Bakersfield this year.

GO DEEP

Austin Czarnik became the sixth Heat player to hit the 15-goal mark for the season, joining Philp (19), Froese (18), Gawdin (16), Buddy Robinson (16) and Matthew Phillips (15) in the 15-plus club. Stockton is one of only two clubs in the league to have six players with 15 or more markers, joined by the Belleville Senators.

