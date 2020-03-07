Penguins Stun Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win
March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins found a pot of gold at the end of their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration, earning a 5-2 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (28-25-3-5) found consistent scoring in all three periods and saw tallies from five different goal-scorers en route to a victory that propelled the team up the Atlantic Division standings into fifth place.
Fireworks broke out 11 seconds into the game, as Jamie Devane dropped the gloves with Cédric Lacroix in a spirited fight. In spite of a 25-minute ice-maintenance delay following the bout, the Penguins were still spurred by Devane's fisticuffs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton kicked off the scoring at 5:50, when Kevin Roy neatly tipped in David Warsofsky's point shot.
Jordy Bellerive and Jan Drozg tallied back-to-back power-play goals for the Penguins in the second period, ballooning their lead to 3-0. However, Bridgeport answered with a man-advantage marker of its own coming from the stick of Oliver WahlstrÃ¶m at 12:03 of the second period.
Zach Trotman reestablished Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's three-goal edge with a huge slap shot at 15:34 of the second period.
Seth Helgeson slipped the biscuit past Dustin Tokarski with 5:10 left in the third period, rearranging the score to 4-2. However, any lofty comeback hopes for the visitors were dashed by an empty netter from Chase Berger, his first goal of the season.
Tokarski made 20 saves while manning the crease for the Penguins, while Jakub ©karek notched 27 stops for the Sound Tigers.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Sunday, Mar. 8, against the Binghamton Devils. Tomorrow's tilt is also the first Kids Free Sunday of the season. Children aged 14 and under gain admission to the game for free with the paid purchase of an adult ticket. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2020
- Oettinger's 45 Saves Fuel 4-1 Tex as Victory over Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Wahlstrom, Helgeson score in road loss on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Fall in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Stun Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Alone in Third After Blanking 'Hogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Fire 46 Shots on Net But Fall to Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Win 10th Straight Game, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Complete Weekend Sweep of Senators - Rochester Americans
- Pack Manages a Goal, but Falls to Bears Again - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Falls to Manitoba 4-3 in the Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Guhle to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Sweep Back-To-Back Set in Hartford with 4-1 Win - Hershey Bears
- Martel Nets Two in Pink in the Rink Defeat - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Down Marlies, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Claim Point But Fall to Comets in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Comeback Yields Overtime Win in Charlotte - Utica Comets
- McIntyre Stymies Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Set for Saturday Showdown with Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- McIntyre, Devils Haunt Phantoms, 5-1 - Binghamton Devils
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Huge Crowd for Condors Star Wars Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Stockton, Bakersfield Face off Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena - Stockton Heat
- Justin Almeida Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, March 7 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Game 56 Preview: Tucson at Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Gulls in OT Behind Sawchenko's 42 Saves - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Edges Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Rally for 3-2 Win over Condors - Stockton Heat
- Rempal Scores, Reign Falls - Ontario Reign
- Currie with Two Goals in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Stun Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win
- Justin Almeida Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
- Penguins Can't Claw Back in Third Period, Lose to Devils
- Jan Drozg Returns to Penguins from Wheeling
- Penguins to Play with Purpose When They Return Home Saturday, Sunday