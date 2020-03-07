Huge Crowd for Condors Star Wars Night Tonight at 7 p.m.

March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat on Star Wars Night at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon. Great seats start at just $12. The team will wear specialty Emperor Palpatine Star Wars jerseys as featured by the NHL, TSN, and Sportsnet which will be live and silent auctioned to benefit local charities. Everyone will have a chance to win one to be given away.

A huge crowd is expected for the Condors who have the largest average attendance increase in the Western Conference this season.

Get great seats with a Cope's Tackle & Rod Hat Trick Pack which includes four tickets, a hat and scarf all while saving money and time off the box office.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The first 2,000 kids will receive a Condors light saber presented by 23 ABC, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and American Business Machines. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the team's Craft Beer Tasting for Charity in the Ice Level Lounge, with tickets for that just $10 and available or at the door. Dozens of characters from the Star Wars movies will be roaming the concourse and available for pictures.

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Tri Tip

Beans

Roasted Potatoes

Asparagus

Salad

Cookies

TAP ROOM

Fried Chicken

Biscuit

Coleslaw

BARS!

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP presented by PCL: iTunes | Google Play

CURRIE POTS A PAIR

RW Josh Currie scored twice last night for the Condors in the first period. It was his third multi-goal game of the season and in the process matched his point total of 41 from last season. He has 24 goals on the season, three off his career high of 27 set last season.

BOUCHARD CLIMBING

With two assists last night, D Evan Bouchard set a new Condors AHL record for assists by a d-man with 29. His 36 points have him eighth among all AHL d-men in scoring. The team's AHL record for points by a d-man in a season was set in 2015-16 by Brad Hunt (41). Since January 1, the Oakville, Ontario native has 20 points (3g-17a) in 23 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.