Barracuda Down Gulls in OT Behind Sawchenko's 42 Saves

March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (20-27-4-2) continued their season-long six-game home stand against the San Diego Gulls (28-18-6-2) (Anaheim Ducks) on Friday night, and beat their Pacific-Division rival in overtime, 3-2. The victory extended the Barracuda's winning streak to a season-long three games and matched the team's longest point streak at four.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (6-4-2) made a career high 42 saves in the win and is now 3-0-1 over his last four games

Anthony Stolarz (21-12-6) took the loss for San Diego, allowing three goals on 27 shots

Sasha Chmelevski (11) netted a goal, giving him three points (two goals, one assist) in his last three games against San Diego

Nick DeSimone (5) scored for the second-straight game, notching a second-period tally

Jayden Halbgewachs (18) tallied the overtime winner, giving him a career-high four game-winning goals this year

The game saw a pair of milestones for two Barracuda defensemen, as Trevor Carrick skated in his 400th professional game, while Michael Downing skated in his 100th AHL game

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT

San Diego 1 1 0 2

San Jose 0 2 0 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 44 0 3 6

San Jose 27 0 5 10

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.