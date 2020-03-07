Barracuda Down Gulls in OT Behind Sawchenko's 42 Saves
March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (20-27-4-2) continued their season-long six-game home stand against the San Diego Gulls (28-18-6-2) (Anaheim Ducks) on Friday night, and beat their Pacific-Division rival in overtime, 3-2. The victory extended the Barracuda's winning streak to a season-long three games and matched the team's longest point streak at four.
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (6-4-2) made a career high 42 saves in the win and is now 3-0-1 over his last four games
Anthony Stolarz (21-12-6) took the loss for San Diego, allowing three goals on 27 shots
Sasha Chmelevski (11) netted a goal, giving him three points (two goals, one assist) in his last three games against San Diego
Nick DeSimone (5) scored for the second-straight game, notching a second-period tally
Jayden Halbgewachs (18) tallied the overtime winner, giving him a career-high four game-winning goals this year
The game saw a pair of milestones for two Barracuda defensemen, as Trevor Carrick skated in his 400th professional game, while Michael Downing skated in his 100th AHL game
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT
San Diego 1 1 0 2
San Jose 0 2 0 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 44 0 3 6
San Jose 27 0 5 10
