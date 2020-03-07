Justin Almeida Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Justin Almeida has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Almeida, a fifth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2018, played in seven games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In that time, the 21-year-old rookie posted one goal.

The Kitimat, British Columbia native played in 37 games for the Penguins' ECHL affiliate after being reassigned to the Nailers on Nov. 25, 2019. In that time, Almeida managed five goals and 11 assists for 16 points.

Prior to turning pro, Almeida enjoyed a four-year career playing major junior hockey in the Western Hockey League. He racked up 111 points (33G-78A) in 64 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors in 2019-20, and his 78 assists ranked first in the entire league. Almeida finished his WHL career with 243 points (89G-154A) in 256 games played with the Warriors and Prince George Cougars.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Mar. 7, against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Puck drop between the Penguins and Sound Tigers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.