Marlies Set for Saturday Showdown with Syracuse

March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies and Crunch are back in action tonight for the second half of their back to back at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Toronto picked up an important two points in last night's 5-2 victory over the Crunch and will be looking to carry that momentum into another crucial matchup here tonight. With last night's win, the Marlies moved within two points of the Crunch, who fell to sixth place in the North Division with Binghamton and Laval both picking up wins last night. A win today would leapfrog the Marlies ahead of Syracuse in the standings.

Goaltender Parker Gahagen picked up his first win with the Marlies last night stopping 19 of 21 shots faced. "It's a great feeling, just to be able to contribute to the team, said Gahagen following last night's game. "I mean, it's a critical time of the year having to be on the outside looking in with the playoff picture and I'm just happy we could get away with two points here."

Kenny Agostino continues to lead the way for Toronto and tallied another two points with a pair of goals last night. Agostino has nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) in his last six games. He set a career-high in power play goals (9) scored in one season. Last night was his fourth multi-goal game of the season.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live on the Maple Leafs App.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

29-25-3-2 Overall Record 28-23-4-5

1-1-1-0 Head To Head 2-1-0-0

1-0-0-0 Streak 0-1-0-0

204 Goals For 197

206 Goals Against 208

20.3% Power Play Percentage 20.5%

77.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.8%

K. Agostino (27) Leading Goal Scorer A. Barre-Boulet (27)

K. Agostino (49) Leading Points Scorer A. Barre-Boulet (56)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader S. Wedgewood (13)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.