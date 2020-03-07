Anaheim Ducks Reassign Guhle to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Guhle, 22 (7/29/97), has established several NHL career highs with the Ducks this season, including points (4-4=8), goals and appearances (30). Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle owns 4-10=14 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 59 career NHL games with the Ducks and Sabres.

Selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Guhle has 4-8=12 points with a +10 rating and 16 PIM in 24 games with the Gulls this season. The 6-2, 197-pound defenseman returns to San Diego ranking tied for second among Gulls defensemen in goals.

