Currie with Two Goals in Condors Loss

March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (20-27-8; 48pts) opened up an early 2-0 lead, but fell 3-2 to the Stockton Heat (30-16-7; 67pts) on Friday. RW Josh Currie scored twice in the first period and D Evan Bouchard had two assists.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (23rd) off a rebound; Assists: Bouchard, Cave; Time of goal: :42; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: Currie (24th) through his own legs deke and backhand from the bottom of the left-wing dot; Assists: Stukel, Bouchard; Time of goal: 7:43; BAK leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 8, STK - 6

SECOND PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: RW Austin Czarnik (15th) finished off a 2-on-0 rush; Assists: Tuulola, Froese; Time of goal: 1:11; BAK leads, 2-1

HEAT GOAL: C Luke Philp (19th) from the slot on a power play; Assists: Gawdin, Pospisil; Time of goal: 5:25; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK - 9, STK - 12

THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: RW Eetu Tuulola (9th) tapped in on a 5-on-3 power play; Assists: Phillips, Ruzicka; Time of goal: 12:28; STK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK- 8, STK - 6

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Tuulola (STK) 2. Currie (BAK) 3. Czarnik (STK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; STK - 2/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 25; STK - 24

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (16-17-6; 21/24); STK - Gillies (14-10-4; 23/25P

D Evan Bouchard had two assists and with 29 set a new Condors AHL d-man mark for assists in a season

It was Currie's third multi-goal game of the season (all have come since the All-Star Break)

D Evan Bouchard (3g-17a) has 20 points in his last 23 games

C Beau Starrett was loaned to Wichita earlier in the day

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Brad Malone, Nolan Vesey, Vincent Desharnaris, Miles Koules

