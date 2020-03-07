P-Bruins Win 10th Straight Game, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Brendan Gaunce extended his point streak to 11 games and Zach Senyshyn scored the game-winning goal as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, on Saturday night. With the victory, Providence has now won 10 consecutive games.

Max Lagace got the start in goal for Providence, recording 34 saves in his 22nd win of the season, which ranks second in the AHL.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 1 1 4

SPRINGFIELD 0 1 1 2

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We were very good in the first. We were skating hard and doing a lot of the things we talked about against a group that we knew was going to push. They gave us all we could handle and then some.

"Our goalie was terrific, especially in the third period. We got some timely plays and we're obviously very happy with the win. It's really hard to play a team that many times in a row and come out victorious, especially against a team like Springfield that has a lot of talent and speed."

BRENDAN GAUNCE - ONE GOAL

"The goal was honestly thanks to the line's effort. I'm playing with two great players. Woodsy (Brendan Woods) made a great play in the neutral zone and (Brendan) Gaunce has been on fire lately. You can practically see the flames coming off him right now. I was just happy to be able to put it in.

"We honestly have a really close locker room. I think we've got a ton of skill in that room and things are starting to click. We're playing with a lot of confidence right now and it's good to have that swagger. We're really happy with the way we're rolling, but there's still a lot of work left to be done."

STATS

- Brendan Gaunce recorded one assist and extended his point streak to 11 games. He has 14 points (7G, 7A) during that span.

- Jack Studnicka scored a goal and extended his point streak to five games with seven points (3G, 4A) during that span.

- Ryan Fitzgerald scored his 13th goal of the season, while Trent Frederic scored his 8th goal of the year.

- Peter Cehlarik extended his point streak to five games with an assist. He has six points (2G, 4A) in during that span.

- Brendan Woods recorded his 12th assist of the season on Senyshyn's game-winning goal.

- Jakub Zboril collected an assist for the second consecutive game.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Hershey Bears on Sunday, March 8 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

