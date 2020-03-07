Heat Rally for 3-2 Win over Condors

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat erased a two-goal, first-period deficit en route to a 3-2, come-from-behind victory Friday over the Bakersfield Condors at Stockton Arena. After conceding twice in the game's first frame, the Heat got the comeback started early in the second with Austin Czarnik's marker just 1:11 into the period, then Luke Philp knotted the game at two with his team-leading 19th goal of the campaign. Tied deep into the third, Eetu Tuulola recorded his third game-winning goal of the season, second against Bakersfield, by potting a loose puck on a two-man advantage to seal the victory. Stockton had the upper hand in the special teams battle, cashing in twice on the power play while holding Bakersfield scoreless in its lone trip to the man-advantage. With the win, the Heat improve to 7-2-0-1 on the year against the Condors and clinch the season series over Bakersfield.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (25 shots, 23 saves)

L: Stuart Skinner (24 shots, 21 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Eetu Tuulola (1g, gwg), Second - Josh Currie (2g), Third - Austin Czarnik (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 24, BAK - 25

Power Plays: STK - 2-4, BAK - 0-1

- Austin Czarnik became the sixth member of the Heat to reach 15 goals on the season with his marker in the second period. It was his first point since February 22, snapping just his second two-game dry spell.

- Luke Philp's goal to tie the game at two was his team-leading 19th marker of the season.

- Glenn Gawdin moved into a tie with Alan Quine for the team lead with 46 points on the season.

- Eetu Tuulola recorded his third game-winning goal of the season, second against Bakersfield.

- Byron Froese is now one point short of notching his third 40-point season in four years.

- Stockton is now 7-2-0-1 on the year against Bakersfield, clinching the season series.

UP NEXT

The Heat will head to Bakersfield for a Saturday night rematch against the Condors, then will return home for a Tuesday tilt with San Jose, the first of three games next week at Stockton Arena.

