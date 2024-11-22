Penguins Reassign Phip Waugh to Nailers

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Phip Waugh to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Waugh recorded one point in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. The 24-year-old made his AHL debut on Nov. 6 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Two days later, he posted his first AHL point with an assist at Lehigh Valley.

Waugh also appeared in four games with Wheeling to start this season, posting one goal. That tally was his first pro goal, scored in the Nailers' season opener on Oct. 18 against the Maine Mariners.

In 16 career games with Wheeling, Waugh has amassed three points (1G-2A).

The McLean, Virginia native played three years of collegiate hockey at Mercyhurst University. He led the team's defensemen with 10 goals in 2023-24, while also adding four assists for 14 points. In 76 total games with the Lakers, the 6-foot-5 rearguard amassed 19 points (11G-8A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is today, Friday, Nov. 22, against the Bridgeport Islanders. Another WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Fan Friday, select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Opening faceoff between the Penguins and Islanders is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

