Sens Score Four Straight to Come Back and Sink Rocket 4-2

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators' Matthew Highmore on game night

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Laval Rocket)

LAVAL, QC - An early two-goal deficit failed to faze the visiting Belleville Senators on Friday night, as they stormed back with four consecutive goals to down the host Laval Rocket 4-2 at Place Bell.

Wyatte Wylie's first goal as a Senator early in the third period proved to be the game-winner, while Matthew Highmore led the scoresheet with a career-high three assist game.

Laval opened the scoring with two power play markers in the first; taking the lead on a Brandon Gignac shot from the slot at the 6:21 mark, and doubling it with an Adam Engstrom point shot through traffic at 9:49.

After a 14-5 Laval shot lead in the first, the Senators swung the momentum convincingly, outshooting the Rocket 23-10 the rest of the way and scoring four times.

Jamieson Rees scored his first as a Senator to begin the comeback at 9:56 of the 2nd, taking a nifty backhand pass from Oskar Pettersson while entering the zone, driving to the slot, and firing a quick wrist shot past goaltender Connor Hughes.

Philippe Daoust tied the game just over three minutes later with a magnificent net-front deflection of a long shot from Highmore.

Wylie's game-winner came just 2:31 into the third, after a net-front tip by Highmore was stopped by Hughes. Wylie chased down the rebound at the bottom of the right circle and wired a sharp angle wrister home to give the Sens a 3-2 advantage. With 32 seconds left in the game, Cole Reinhardt iced things with the empty netter, chasing down a loose puck at the right corner and sliding home another tough angle shot to notch the 4-2 final score.

Belleville outshot Laval 28-24 in the game, with goaltender Malcolm Subban stopping 22 of 24 shots.

Fast Facts:

The Senators moved to 7-2-0-4 on the season with the win, sitting just 1 point back of Rochester for fourth in the AHL North division, with three games in hand.

Belleville has now earned points in all 3 meetings with first-place Laval this season, going 2-0-1.

Cole Reinhardt (1G/1A) registered his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Malcolm Subban pushed his record to 3-1-1 with the win.

Up Next:

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Belleville vs Laval (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena) (Hockey Fights Cancer Night)

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Belleville @ Syracuse (7:00 p.m. ET - Upstate Medical University Arena)

