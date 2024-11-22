Vecchione Scores Twice as Bears Down Amerks for 4-3 OT Win

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Hershey Bears (12-4-2-0) trailed 3-2 late in regulation to the Rochester Americans (8-5-3-0), but Mike Vecchione netted the tying score with less than nine seconds remaining, then provided the game-winner to lift the visitors to a 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

The Bears improved their road point streak since the start of the season to eight games (7-0-1-0), one shy of the franchise mark to open a season.

NOTABLES:

Alex Limoges netted his fourth goal of the season at 4:40 of the first period off a Pierrick Dubé rebound to give Hershey a 1-0 lead. Limoges had been unavailable for the previous two games due to a lower-body injury.

After Rochester had tied the game at 1-1, Chase Priskie restored the lead by netting a power-play goal at 19:15 of the opening frame to give the Bears a 2-1 advantage with his fourth of the season. Priskie's three power-play goals in the campaign are tied for second among all AHL blueliners.

The Americans took a 3-2 lead in the third period with a power-play goal from Brett Murray and Kale Clague.

With Clay Stevenson pulled for an extra skater, Vecchione netted the tying goal with 8.2 seconds remaining in the third period for his fourth of the season. Vecchione then beat Devon Levi 3:38 into the extra frame for his 15th career game-winning goal with Hershey, and his second overtime-winner this season. Mike Sgarbossa and Brad Hunt assisted on both goals.

Forward Grant Cruikshank made his season debut with the Bears.

SHOTS: HER 28, ROC 26

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 23-for-26; ROC - Devon Levi, 24-for-28

POWER PLAY: HER - 2-for-3; ROC - 1-for-4

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on the outcome:

"You know what? We just stuck with it. You've got to give credit to Rochester and they're a young group, but they're strong, they're fast, and they're hard to play against. And they hemmed us in our zone quite a bit tonight. But our guys, we bent but we didn't break. We got a big goal there with the 6-on-5 at the end with eight seconds left to put it into overtime. And then we got it done in overtime. It's a good two points. Like we've said before, they can't all be Picassos, but good teams find ways to win."

Nelson on Mike Vecchione's performance:

"I just think he feels comfortable and he is so competitive as a person. He wants to be in those tough areas and situations to score goals. If you look at the goal that he scored to tie the game up, he was right in front of the net and there were a bunch of Rochester guys all around him, but he stood tall in there and got a nice pass by Sgarbossa to finish it off. It's a product of just how much of a competitive guy he is."

Nelson on the play of Brad Hunt returning to the lineup after sitting out some games, and Alex Limoges returning from injury:

Well sometimes it's not bad to take some time off and reflect on your game. And I think Huntsy did that, and he played a strong game for us tonight. In the case of Alex, he comes in, plays well, and scores a goal. Right now we're just trying to keep guys hungry and just let them understand that we have a lot of healthy bodies here, a lot of quality players, and if things aren't going your way, you may have to watch a game here or there, and that's just the way it is."

Nelson on the play of goaltender Clay Stevenson:

"I thought he competed hard, he's had some tough luck to start the year, and he made a huge save for us moving side-to-side in the third period, and the Rochester player got a lot on it, but he came across to make a beautiful save. I think his play tonight is going to give him some confidence, and getting the two points will give him a lot of confidence as well."

Alex Limoges assessing his play after returning following his absence and the team's play:

"It was tough to sit out and watch games, and the boys have been doing a job. So it was nice. I had a lot of energy and was really up for this one and just wanted to make a difference and the puck came to me and I knew what I wanted to do [on the goal], so it's fun to get on the board and help out the team in my first game back. [Rochester] is a really good offensive team and they played quick, and I think we were matching that. We had a good forecheck and when we were going and finishing our checks, we normally would come out with a puck. So I think that's kind of taking their offense out from right under them and being quick in transition allowed us to get back on the rush and sustain some o-zone time."

Limoges on the play of Vecchione:

"It's awesome. We know he's got that clutch gene. He's Mr. OT, so he made a great play. A lot of guys contributed to that 6-on-5 goal. And when OT comes, anything can happen, and he's got great speed and hands and he thinks the game really well. So he does a great job putting himself in those positions and the boys rallied around him."

Mike Vecchione on the relief of breaking through to score twice to secure a win for Hershey:

"It's been tough to score. I had a couple great, grade-A chances in Toronto that didn't go for me, so I was a little down on myself, but the boys have been great just picking me up and saying, 'Just stick to your game, it's gonna come.' It was really a nice play at the end of the game there for a high-to-low, [Sgarbossa] found me out front for a tap-in. And then on the other goal I just saw Sgarbs had full possession in overtime and just started getting the wheels moving and he gave me a great indirect [pass] and I was able to beat the goalie on the second breakaway. It feels really good; it wasn't the best win for us, but we'll take it."

Vecchione complimenting Clay Stevenson's performance:

"I thought Mud had played an amazing game. You know, they were just throwing stuff at the net, crashing the net, and he just stuck with it. We haven't played the best in front of him and, you know, he really deserved that win tonight, and we're so happy we got it for him."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Hershey returns home to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

