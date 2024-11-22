Firebirds Partner with Eisenhower Health to Raise over $27,000 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Annual Event presented by Eisenhower's Lucy Curci Cancer Center Raised Over $27,000 for One Valley Foundation

The Firebirds partnered with Eisenhower's Lucy Curci Cancer Center on Wednesday night for the team's third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Through the team's specialty jersey auction which is fueled by fan donations and online bidding, $27,527 was raised for the One Valley Foundation and its continued support of local cancer charities and game-changing research.

Firebirds' fans were invited to take part of the special evening dedicated to making a difference and supporting patient, medical staff and families who have been affected by cancer. The evening included "I Fight For" sign stations as part of the pre-game Plaza events, along with warm-up specialty jerseys that were available, in addition to other team-signed items, through the online auction.

The game's ceremonial puck drop honored Cathy Dravis, an inaugural Acrisure Arena usher who recently lost her battle to cancer. Cathy's family, along with representatives from Eisenhower Heath, were on the ice before the start of Wednesday night's game to celebrate her life and pay tribute to those who have battled this terrible disease.

"We are thrilled to be able to support a great cause and raise funds on our annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night," stated Andrew Mason, Firebirds' Senior Director of Community Relations. "It is a night that is near and dear to us all. We are thankful for our fans and our community for coming together to help fight this terrible disease."

"We are proud to partner with the Coachella Valley Firebirds for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, an event that unites our community in the fight against cancer," says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. "At Eisenhower's Lucy Curci Cancer Center, we are committed to providing comprehensive cancer care and support for patients and their families. Together with the Firebirds, we hope to make a meaningful impact for those affected by this disease in the Coachella Valley."

The Firebirds earned a point in a shootout loss to the Colorado Eagles, extending the team's point streak to a season-high six straight games. Coachella Valley hosts the San Diego Gulls this Friday, November 22nd at 7pm PT.

