Game #14 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (6-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-3-1-0)

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #14: Tucson Roadrunners (6-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-3-1-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #38 Tyler Spott

Linespersons: #32 Robert Fay, #48 Jake Herzog

Supervisor : Jay Sharrers

After ending its longest road trip of the season on a high note with Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights, the Tucson Roadrunners kick off a four-game homestand with Friday's matchup against the first-place Calgary Wranglers. The Wranglers had a league-season-high nine-game winning streak in October but have gone 4-3 in its last seven games, splitting each of its last three series.

Despite coming down to Earth in its recent stretch of play, Calgary leads the Pacific Division and AHL with 27 points. Eighth-place Tucson is two points out of a playoff spot, and only three points from the fifth-place Abbotsford Canucks.

November is too early in the calendar to be overly concerned about the standings, but Tucson's two-game slate against the Wranglers on Friday and Saturday is a measuring-stick series against the AHL's top team.

Three things: Calgary forward Rory Kerins had a career-high 16 goals and 32 points in 54 games last season but is having a breakout year in his second full season in 2024. The Calgary Flames 2020 sixth-round draft pick leads the league in points (19), goals (13), even-strength goals (9), and plus/minus (+13). He has a five-game point streak (4-3-8) and has scored four goals in his last five games. The 22-year-old Ontario native's production has helped the Wranglers have a top-four offense in the league with 3.65 goals per game.

Wranglers' goaltender Devin Cooley leads the league in games played (13), wins (10), shutouts (3), saves (357), and shootout wins (3). Calgary's workhorse in net also ranks second in the AHL with a 1.63 goals-against average and .947 save percentage. The 27-year-old won six straight starts in October and four of his last five games for a 10-2-0 record on the season.

The Roadrunners will be without goalie Jaxson Stauber, who was recalled by the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday. Stauber led Tucson with a 5-2 record, 2.29 goals against average, and .930 save percentage. He ranked in the top eight of the AHL in wins and save percentage before his call-up. Tucson will ride with Matthew Villalta, who's made six starts this season, and Dylan Wells, who was recalled from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans, on Wednesday. Wells will likely make his AHL season debut against Calgary. The seven-year pro set AHL career highs in games played (18) and wins (10) in his first season with Tucson last year and re-signed with the team on a one-year deal during the offseason.

What's the word?

"Definitely excited that he (Roadrunners goalie Dylan Wells) is back. He gets to showcase his stuff up here again, so he's very excited. All the boys are very happy to have him back too."

Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta on Dylan Wells' return to Tucson.

Number to Know:

1 - The Roadrunners set a series of team firsts in its last game. Tucson's 2-1 win in Henderson was the first: win in a game tied after two periods, win when scoring two goals, and road win after the opponent scored first. The team also allowed its fewest goals in a game and marked the first time the Roadrunners had outshot its opponent on the road (third time overall).

Latest Transactions: Roadrunners goalie Jaxson Stauber was recalled by the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Allen Americans (ECHL) goalie Dylan Wells was recalled by Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

We're Doing It Live

Friday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who all of the action from Toyota Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.