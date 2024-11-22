Griffins Suffer 5-2 Loss to Wild
November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins suffered their second home loss of the season, as the Iowa Wild used a three-goal third period to propel themselves to a 5-2 victory on Friday at Van Andel Arena.
Joe Snively scored his sixth goal of the year and extended his goal streak to a team-high four (4-1-5). A tally from Amadeus Lombardi gave him his 10th point in his last 11 games (5-5-10). William Wallinder returned from injury and skated in his first outing since Oct. 26.
The Griffins took an early lead thanks to Lombardi's seventh goal of the campaign at 5:29 in the first period. Lombardi stripped the puck from Iowa in the left circle and skated in for the unassisted score. The Wild tied the game with 4:30 remaining when Brendan Gaunce tipped a shot from the blue line past Sebastian Cossa.
At 11:09 in the second frame, Iowa took its first lead when David Spacek collected a rebound and snapped the puck in from above the left circle. Snively quickly evened the score at two with 5:38 to play in the period. Elmer Soderblom fired a turnaround pass to Snively who weaved through Wild defenders and found the back of the net.
Luke Toporowski found the game-winner for the Wild with 5:58 remaining in regulation and Liam Ohgren followed up with another Iowa goal at 15:50. The Griffins pulled Cossa with 3:13 remaining but the Wild tallied an empty-netter at 18:30 courtesy of Bradley Marek. Grand Rapids couldn't cash in with its extra attacker and fell 5-2.
Notes
The Griffins dropped their first contest when scoring the game's first goal (9-1-1-0).
Grand Rapids allowed a season-high five goals.
The defeat snapped the Griffins' five-game win streak.
Box Score
Iowa 1 1 3 - 5
Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2
1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 7 5:29. 2, Iowa, Gaunce 4 (Cecconi, Milne), 15:30. Penalties-Raska Ia (fighting), 19:57; Dries Gr (fighting), 19:57.
2nd Period-3, Iowa, Spacek 2 (Crotty, Toporowski), 11:09. 4, Grand Rapids, Snively 6 (Söderblom), 14:22. Penalties-Hunt Ia (fighting), 8:28; Shine Gr (fighting), 8:28; Milne Ia (roughing), 16:11; Söderblom Gr (boarding), 16:11; Watson Gr (roughing), 16:11.
3rd Period-5, Iowa, Toporowski 6 (Hunt, Cecconi), 14:02. 6, Iowa, Öhgren 5 (Walker, Spacek), 15:50. 7, Iowa, Marek 5 (Öhgren), 18:30 (EN). Penalties-served by Lombardi Gr (too many men - bench minor), 19:24.
Shots on Goal-Iowa 9-9-13-31. Grand Rapids 7-11-5-23.
Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 0.
Goalies-Iowa, Ferguson 3-0-0 (23 shots-21 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 7-4-1 (30 shots-26 saves).
A-7,215
Three Stars
1. IA Toporowski (game-winner, assist); 2. IA Spacek (goal, assist); 3. IA Cecconi (two assists)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 11-4-1-0 (23 pts.) / Sun., Nov. 24 vs. Iowa 4 p.m.
Iowa: 6-8-1-0 (13 pts.) / Sun., Nov. 24 at Grand Rapids 3 p.m. CST
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Commesso Shines In 2-1 Win Over Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Criscuolo Scores Twice, But Checkers Fall in OT to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Three Late Goals Power Iowa to 5-2 Victory in Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Vecchione Scores Twice as Bears Down Amerks for 4-3 OT Win - Hershey Bears
- Bemström Scores Two, Blomqvist Shuts Out Isles, 5-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Suffer 5-2 Loss to Wild - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Blank Islanders, 5-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Edge Stars 2-1 - Texas Stars
- Luff Lifts T-Birds to OT Win Over Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Score Four Straight to Come Back and Sink Rocket 4-2 - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Utica Comets, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bussi Stymies Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bussi's Shutout Propels P-Bruins Past Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Comets Victorious on the Road vs. Crunch, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Game Day Preview - CGY At. TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Rangers Recall Victor Mancini from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Firebirds Partner with Eisenhower Health to Raise over $27,000 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Florida - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bear - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Reassign Phip Waugh to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Colorado at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum against the Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #14 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (6-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-3-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.