Griffins Suffer 5-2 Loss to Wild

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins suffered their second home loss of the season, as the Iowa Wild used a three-goal third period to propel themselves to a 5-2 victory on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

Joe Snively scored his sixth goal of the year and extended his goal streak to a team-high four (4-1-5). A tally from Amadeus Lombardi gave him his 10th point in his last 11 games (5-5-10). William Wallinder returned from injury and skated in his first outing since Oct. 26.

The Griffins took an early lead thanks to Lombardi's seventh goal of the campaign at 5:29 in the first period. Lombardi stripped the puck from Iowa in the left circle and skated in for the unassisted score. The Wild tied the game with 4:30 remaining when Brendan Gaunce tipped a shot from the blue line past Sebastian Cossa.

At 11:09 in the second frame, Iowa took its first lead when David Spacek collected a rebound and snapped the puck in from above the left circle. Snively quickly evened the score at two with 5:38 to play in the period. Elmer Soderblom fired a turnaround pass to Snively who weaved through Wild defenders and found the back of the net.

Luke Toporowski found the game-winner for the Wild with 5:58 remaining in regulation and Liam Ohgren followed up with another Iowa goal at 15:50. The Griffins pulled Cossa with 3:13 remaining but the Wild tallied an empty-netter at 18:30 courtesy of Bradley Marek. Grand Rapids couldn't cash in with its extra attacker and fell 5-2.

Notes

The Griffins dropped their first contest when scoring the game's first goal (9-1-1-0).

Grand Rapids allowed a season-high five goals.

The defeat snapped the Griffins' five-game win streak.

Box Score

Iowa 1 1 3 - 5

Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 7 5:29. 2, Iowa, Gaunce 4 (Cecconi, Milne), 15:30. Penalties-Raska Ia (fighting), 19:57; Dries Gr (fighting), 19:57.

2nd Period-3, Iowa, Spacek 2 (Crotty, Toporowski), 11:09. 4, Grand Rapids, Snively 6 (Söderblom), 14:22. Penalties-Hunt Ia (fighting), 8:28; Shine Gr (fighting), 8:28; Milne Ia (roughing), 16:11; Söderblom Gr (boarding), 16:11; Watson Gr (roughing), 16:11.

3rd Period-5, Iowa, Toporowski 6 (Hunt, Cecconi), 14:02. 6, Iowa, Öhgren 5 (Walker, Spacek), 15:50. 7, Iowa, Marek 5 (Öhgren), 18:30 (EN). Penalties-served by Lombardi Gr (too many men - bench minor), 19:24.

Shots on Goal-Iowa 9-9-13-31. Grand Rapids 7-11-5-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 0.

Goalies-Iowa, Ferguson 3-0-0 (23 shots-21 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 7-4-1 (30 shots-26 saves).

A-7,215

Three Stars

1. IA Toporowski (game-winner, assist); 2. IA Spacek (goal, assist); 3. IA Cecconi (two assists)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 11-4-1-0 (23 pts.) / Sun., Nov. 24 vs. Iowa 4 p.m.

Iowa: 6-8-1-0 (13 pts.) / Sun., Nov. 24 at Grand Rapids 3 p.m. CST

