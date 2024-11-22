Three Late Goals Power Iowa to 5-2 Victory in Grand Rapids

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild scored three unanswered goals in the final six minutes of play to take a 5-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday night. Liam Öhgren, David Spacek, and Luke Toporowski each posted a goal and an assist in the victory.

Amadeus Lombardi opened the scoring for the Griffins at 5:29 of the first period when he beat Dylan Ferguson (21 saves) from in tight.

The Wild answered with 4:30 remaining in the opening frame. After Michael Milne sent the puck to Joseph Cecconi at the right point, Cecconi fired a shot that Brendan Gaunce tipped over Sebastian Cossa (26 saves).

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 9-7 in the first 20 minutes.

Spacek put the Wild in front with a turnaround shot from the top of the left circle 11:09 into the second period. Cameron Crotty and Toporowski assisted on Spacek's goal.

Joe Snively equalized for the Griffins with 5:38 to go in the middle frame.

Each team posted 18 shots through two periods.

Iowa took the lead for good at 14:02 of the third. Cecconi sent a pass over to Daemon Hunt at the left point, who knocked the puck to the front of the net for Toporowski to fire past Cossa.

Öhgren batted a saucer pass from Sammy Walker into the back of the net 1:48 later. Spacek picked up an assist on Öhgren's goal.

Bradley Marek added an empty-net goal with an assist from Öhgren with 1:30 remaining.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 31-23. The Wild finished 0-for-2 on the man advantage and did not face a Griffins power play.

Iowa and Grand Rapids complete their weekend series at Van Andel Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.