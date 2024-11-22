Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (5-8-1-0; 11 pts.) at Grand Rapids Griffins (11-3-1-0; 23 pts.)

The Iowa Wild take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena in the first game of a weekend set on Friday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 32-21-3-3 (16-11-0-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-10-3-1 at Grand Rapids)

Last Time: Iowa fell 5-2 to Grand Rapids in a weekday matchup on Nov. 7... Bradley Marek and Hunter Haight scored for the Wild... The Griffins scored the final three goals of the game... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 16-of-21 shots... Ville Husso turned aside 37-of-39 shots

2023-24: Iowa went 1-5-1-1 record against Grand Rapids last season... The Wild picked up points in each of their final two games against the Griffins... David Spacek led Iowa in assists (5) across eight games against Grand Rapids... Jonatan Berggren paced the Griffins with seven points (2-5=7) in six games played

TEAM NOTES

FOUR OR MORE: The Wild have scored four or more goals in five of the last six games... Iowa scored four goals just once in the first eight contests

MIDDLE FRAME: Iowa has scored in the second period in eight consecutive games... The Wild have allowed one first period goal in the last seven games

MAN ADVANTAGE: The Wild have converted on the power play in five games in a row after a three-game scoreless stretch... Iowa has allowed a goal to the opposing power play in three consecutive games... Grand Rapids allowed just three power-play goals to Iowa in 34 opportunities in 2023-24

VISITING VAN ANDEL: Iowa's last win at Van Andel Arena came on Mar. 4, 2023 in a 4-3 overtime victory... The Wild swept the Griffins in a back-to-back weekend series

TOPOROWSKI'S RETURN

Luke Toporowski (5-0=5) has scored in each of his first three games with the Wild this season

Toporowski's three-game stretch matched his previous high in an Iowa uniform for points in three consecutive games (2-3=5, Apr. 14-19, 2024)

Toporowski posted six points in three games with Providence during the 2022-23 season (4-2=6, Nov. 25-30, 2022)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

David Spacek is riding a three-game point streak (0-4=4), the longest of his professional career

Michael Milne has recorded a shot in each game in which he has suited up this season

Joseph Cecconi has two assists over his last three games

