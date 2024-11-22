Luff Lifts T-Birds to OT Win Over Checkers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (7-8-1-0) overcame two separate comeback attempts from the Charlotte Checkers (7-4-1-2) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center, emerging with a 4-3 victory in overtime.

Springfield's power play vaulted the T-Birds to a 1-0 lead, as the suddenly confident special teams unit showed puck hunger to break the scoreless game. Former Checker Matt Luff fired a quick one-timer that rattled the post behind Charlotte goalie Ken Appleby off a rapid set-up by Hugh McGing. The rebound glanced off Appleby and bounded to the edge of the blue paint, where Nikita Alexandrov dove to tuck it past the netminder on his forehand, tallying his sixth goal of the year at 11:49.

Just 2:03 later, Alexandrov was at it again in the offensive end. This time at even strength, and on a 2-on-1 rush, Alexandrov fired a saucer pass that Matthew Peca calmly kicked from skate to stick and backhanded behind Appleby to make it a 2-0 game at 13:52.

With time dwindling on a second Charlotte power play in the final minute of the frame, the Checkers finally solved Vadim Zherenko on their 15th shot of the period, with AHL power-play goal-scoring leader Kyle Criscuolo chipping a one-hand backhand over Zherenko's stick hand with 9.3 seconds left to cut the lead to 2-1 at the end of the first.

For a second straight game, the Checkers erased the 2-0 deficit ultimately as Criscuolo cashed in on some good fortune when a John Leonard centering pass glanced off a stick and rolled behind Zherenko near the goal line, leading to the veteran's second tally of the night at 8:42 of the second period. Charlotte outshot the T-Birds 13-6 in the middle stanza and had a 28-14 disparity on the shot board through 40 minutes.

After the teams traded penalties in the opening two minutes of the third, the game went to 4-on-4 action, and for a second straight game, Springfield took advantage of the situation. Aleksanteri Kaskimaki made an outstanding maneuver, shifting the puck past a defender before lifting a backhand try over Appleby's right shoulder at 2:46 of the third to make it a 3-2 game.

However, the Charlotte power play responded almost immediately, as Western Mass native John Leonard surprised Zherenko with a quick forehander from the right circle that eluded the netminder and tied the game just 27 seconds later.

Charlotte uncorked 39 shots on Zherenko in regulation but had to settle for overtime despite keeping Springfield to just 19 shots in 60 minutes. In the extra session, after three Zherenko saves, the T-Birds rewarded their goalie's efforts when Samuel Johannesson threw a stretch pass up the right wing to Luff, who sneaked behind the defense and beat Appleby on a breakaway forehander over the glove to seal Springfield's first overtime victory of the season and third triumph in a row overall. Springfield is now 3-0-1-0 in its last four games. The goal also marked Luff's first as a member of the T-Birds.

The T-Birds hit the road on Saturday for another installment of the Trinity Health I-91 Rivalry at the XL Center in Hartford. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. in Connecticut as Springfield looks for a fourth straight win.

