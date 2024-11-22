T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

In his first ECHL of the season on Wednesday with Florida, the 21-year-old Gaudet posted three assists and a +3 rating in a 4-2 Florida win over the Kalamazoo Wings. Gaudet has skated in 10 games with the Thunderbirds since last season. In 55 ECHL games with Orlando a year ago, Gaudet posted 26 points (6g, 20a) in 55 games.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defenseman was originally a fifth-round pick by the St. Louis Blues (152nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The T-Birds look to extend their point streak to four consecutive games as they rematch with the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

