Penguins Blank Islanders, 5-0

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (4-10-1-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 5-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-4-1-0) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday.

Following a three-game road trip, the Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow night for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Charlotte Checkers.

Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist (1-1-0) was perfect on the 23 shots he faced, handing the Islanders their second shutout loss of the season. It was Blomqvist's second career AHL shutout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored twice in the first period and three times in the third, led by Emil Bemstrom's two goals and three points. Jakub Skarek (3-6-0) made 28 saves for Bridgeport.

Avery Hayes had one goal and one assist for the Penguins, including the game's first tally 6:43 into the opening frame, which stood as the difference. Hayes executed a perfect poke check at the Islanders' blue line and charged ahead for a breakaway before deking around Skarek near the crease. It was an unassisted goal and his fourth of the season.

Bemstrom raced over the blue line and past the Islanders defense about 10 minutes later to double the advantage. He took Ville Koivunen's pass in stride and sailed straight at Skarek, roofing a forehand shot bar down for his fourth goal of the season at 16:50. Bemstrom added his second goal of the contest at 3:50 of the third following a scoreless middle frame.

Boris Katchouk pushed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lead to 4-0 with a rebound goal near the doorstep at 7:15 of the third. Mac Hollowell and Bemstrom notched the assists on Katchouk's fifth of the season before John Gruden capped the scoring with 1:27 remaining.

The Islanders had their chances on the power play but came up empty when opportunities were there. Bridgeport produced just three shots on a four-minute double minor against Boko Imama for slashing and unsportsmanlike conduct midway through the second, and failed to score on a two-minute five-on-three advantage in the closing minutes.

Bridgeport went 0-for-4 on the power play and did not have a single penalty kill.

The Islanders fell to 1-1-0-1 in the series.

