Criscuolo Scores Twice, But Checkers Fall in OT to Springfield

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Springfield Thunderbirds secured a 4-3 overtime victory over the Charlotte Checkers. Despite rallying twice to tie the game, the Checkers were unable to capitalize, as Springfield sealed the win in the extra frame.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Springfield opened the scoring in the first period with Nikita Alexandrov converting on a power play, followed by a second goal from Matthew Peca.

The Checkers cut the lead in half with a late power-play goal by Kyle Criscuolo in the final 10 seconds of the period.

Charlotte evened the score in the second period with another shot taken by Criscuolo assisted by John Leonard.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki scored early in the third to give Springfield a short lead that was swiftly followed by Leonard evening the score for the Checkers to 3-3 on the power-play, putting the game into overtime.

Springfield ultimately secured the win in overtime with Matt Luff scoring the game-winning goal on a late breakaway.

Game Sheet

NOTES

The Checkers are now winless in four straight games ... Each of Charlotte's last two games have gone to overtime ... The Checkers are 1-1 in games ending in overtime and 1-3 in games that go beyond regulation ... The Checkers have scored a power-play goal in five straight games ... The Checkers have logged at least 40 shots on goal in back-to-back games ... Criscuolo notched his second two-goal game of the season and has had multi-point efforts in four of his last six games ... Trevor Carrick has points in three straight games ... Aidan McDonough has points in back-to-back games ... Will Lockwood, Riley Bezeau, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Jamie Armstrong, Mitch Vande Sompel, Mikulas Hovorka and Cooper Black were the extras for Charlotte.

