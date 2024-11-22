Criscuolo Scores Twice, But Checkers Fall in OT to Springfield
November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Springfield Thunderbirds secured a 4-3 overtime victory over the Charlotte Checkers. Despite rallying twice to tie the game, the Checkers were unable to capitalize, as Springfield sealed the win in the extra frame.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Springfield opened the scoring in the first period with Nikita Alexandrov converting on a power play, followed by a second goal from Matthew Peca.
The Checkers cut the lead in half with a late power-play goal by Kyle Criscuolo in the final 10 seconds of the period.
Charlotte evened the score in the second period with another shot taken by Criscuolo assisted by John Leonard.
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki scored early in the third to give Springfield a short lead that was swiftly followed by Leonard evening the score for the Checkers to 3-3 on the power-play, putting the game into overtime.
Springfield ultimately secured the win in overtime with Matt Luff scoring the game-winning goal on a late breakaway.
Game Sheet
NOTES
The Checkers are now winless in four straight games ... Each of Charlotte's last two games have gone to overtime ... The Checkers are 1-1 in games ending in overtime and 1-3 in games that go beyond regulation ... The Checkers have scored a power-play goal in five straight games ... The Checkers have logged at least 40 shots on goal in back-to-back games ... Criscuolo notched his second two-goal game of the season and has had multi-point efforts in four of his last six games ... Trevor Carrick has points in three straight games ... Aidan McDonough has points in back-to-back games ... Will Lockwood, Riley Bezeau, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Jamie Armstrong, Mitch Vande Sompel, Mikulas Hovorka and Cooper Black were the extras for Charlotte.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Commesso Shines In 2-1 Win Over Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Criscuolo Scores Twice, But Checkers Fall in OT to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Three Late Goals Power Iowa to 5-2 Victory in Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Vecchione Scores Twice as Bears Down Amerks for 4-3 OT Win - Hershey Bears
- Bemström Scores Two, Blomqvist Shuts Out Isles, 5-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Suffer 5-2 Loss to Wild - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Blank Islanders, 5-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Edge Stars 2-1 - Texas Stars
- Luff Lifts T-Birds to OT Win Over Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Score Four Straight to Come Back and Sink Rocket 4-2 - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Utica Comets, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bussi Stymies Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bussi's Shutout Propels P-Bruins Past Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Comets Victorious on the Road vs. Crunch, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Game Day Preview - CGY At. TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Rangers Recall Victor Mancini from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Firebirds Partner with Eisenhower Health to Raise over $27,000 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Florida - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bear - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Reassign Phip Waugh to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Colorado at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum against the Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #14 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (6-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-3-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.