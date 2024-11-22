Hogs Edge Stars 2-1
November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, had an early goal overturned and couldn't overcome a 2-0 first period deficit in a 2-1 loss Friday in front of a sellout crowd at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Stars appeared to open the scoring 1:20 into the game when Matej Blumel crashed the net to stuff home a rebound, but after review, it was determined Blumel knocked the puck in with a kicking motion. Following the overturned goal, Rockford jumped into the lead when Brett Seney set up Frank Nazar for a one-timer 5:41 into the game. The visitors made it 2-0 before the intermission as Gerry Mayhew snuck into the Texas zone and ripped a shot over Remi Poirier's glove.
Texas winger Antonio Stranges extended an active goal streak to five games when he spun in the right circle and fired a shot past Drew Commesso just over eight minutes into the second period. That ended up being the Stars' only goal as Commesso stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced.
Commesso turned away all nine shots the Stars threw at him in the final frame, while Porier made three of his 20 total stops in the loss.
The Stars will battle the IceHogs again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Commesso Shines In 2-1 Win Over Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Criscuolo Scores Twice, But Checkers Fall in OT to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Three Late Goals Power Iowa to 5-2 Victory in Grand Rapids - Iowa Wild
- Vecchione Scores Twice as Bears Down Amerks for 4-3 OT Win - Hershey Bears
- Bemström Scores Two, Blomqvist Shuts Out Isles, 5-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Suffer 5-2 Loss to Wild - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Blank Islanders, 5-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Edge Stars 2-1 - Texas Stars
- Luff Lifts T-Birds to OT Win Over Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Score Four Straight to Come Back and Sink Rocket 4-2 - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Utica Comets, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bussi Stymies Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bussi's Shutout Propels P-Bruins Past Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Comets Victorious on the Road vs. Crunch, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Game Day Preview - CGY At. TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Rangers Recall Victor Mancini from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Firebirds Partner with Eisenhower Health to Raise over $27,000 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Florida - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bear - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Reassign Phip Waugh to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Colorado at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum against the Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #14 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (6-7-0-0) vs Calgary Wranglers (13-3-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.