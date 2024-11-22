Hogs Edge Stars 2-1

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, had an early goal overturned and couldn't overcome a 2-0 first period deficit in a 2-1 loss Friday in front of a sellout crowd at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars appeared to open the scoring 1:20 into the game when Matej Blumel crashed the net to stuff home a rebound, but after review, it was determined Blumel knocked the puck in with a kicking motion. Following the overturned goal, Rockford jumped into the lead when Brett Seney set up Frank Nazar for a one-timer 5:41 into the game. The visitors made it 2-0 before the intermission as Gerry Mayhew snuck into the Texas zone and ripped a shot over Remi Poirier's glove.

Texas winger Antonio Stranges extended an active goal streak to five games when he spun in the right circle and fired a shot past Drew Commesso just over eight minutes into the second period. That ended up being the Stars' only goal as Commesso stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced.

Commesso turned away all nine shots the Stars threw at him in the final frame, while Porier made three of his 20 total stops in the loss.

The Stars will battle the IceHogs again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.