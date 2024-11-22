Rangers Recall Victor Mancini from Wolf Pack, Assign Jake Leschyshyn

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Victor Mancini from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Additionally, the club has assigned forward Jake Leschyshyn to the Wolf Pack.

Mancini, 22, has scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in nine games this season with the Rangers. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2024, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. His first career NHL goal and point came on Oct. 17, 2024, against the Detroit Red Wings.

The native of Hancock, MI, recorded ten points (4 g, 6 a) in 40 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha during the 2023-24 season. After signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers on April 1, 2024, Mancini suited up in seven games with the Wolf Pack, recording three assists.

During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Mancini notched three assists in ten games as the Wolf Pack advanced to the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals.

Mancini has recorded one goal and four shots in three appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded his first career AHL goal on Nov. 15, 2024, against the Charlotte Checkers.

The 6'3", 229-pound defenseman was selected in the fifth round, 159 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Leschyshyn, 25, has scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 13 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He leads the club in shorthanded points with two (1 g, 1 a). The native of Raleigh, NC, recorded a shorthanded assist in the club's 4-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers on Nov. 15.

The 5'11", 196-pound forward has appeared in 215 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, and Chicago Wolves, scoring 84 points (38 g, 46 a). In 77 career NHL games with the Rangers and Vegas Golden Knights, he has recorded six points (2 g, 4 a).

Leschyshyn was selected in the second round, 62 nd overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

