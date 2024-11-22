Bussi's Shutout Propels P-Bruins Past Phantoms

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 30 shots he faced, propelling the Providence Bruins to a 3-0 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Matthew Poitras recorded two assists, while Fabian Lysell netted the game-winning goal. Defenseman Frederic Brunet extended the lead in the first period.

How It Happened Poitras chipped the puck forward for Max Jones, who skated it into the zone up the left side and danced around a defender, before dishing a pass to Lysell at the right post for a redirection goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 11:59 remaining in the first period. While on the power play, John Farinacci fired a pass to a cutting Brunet at the right post who backhanded the puck into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 4:33 to play in the first frame. Poitras received a secondary assist. Tyler Pitlick scored on the empty-net with 1:17 remaining in the game. Georgii Merkulov and Billy Sweezey received the assists.

Stats Bussi recorded his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career. Poitras notched his first multi-point game in a Providence uniform. Bussi stopped all 30 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 21 shots. The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 7-7-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, November 23 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

