Commesso Shines In 2-1 Win Over Texas

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Cedar Park, TX - The Rockford IceHogs skated past the Texas Stars 2-1 on Friday night inside the H-E-B Center. The Hogs have won back-to-back games for the first time this season and topped the Stars twice this week.

Texas thought it had opened the scoring just 1:20 into the game, but Matej Blumel's goal was waved off the board with the puck hitting off the skate of Stars' forward in the blue paint.

Frank Nazar collected a cross-ice feed from Brett Seney and wired the puck home for his 3rd goal against the Stars this week.

With a little under 5:00 minutes to go in the period, Gerry Mayhew pushed the score to 2-0. The forward was led into the zone by Zach Sanford and elevated his shot up over the Stars' goaltender Rémi Poirier.

In the 2nd period, Texas cut the deficit to 2-1 when Antonio Stranges extended his point-streak to six games.

IceHogs' goaltender Drew Commesso shut the door in the final frame and finished with 27 saves in the victory.

Rockford continues the road trip in Texas over the weekend. The IceHogs and Stars drop the puck Saturday, November 23rd at 7:00pm CT.

