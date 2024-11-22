Commesso Shines In 2-1 Win Over Texas
November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Cedar Park, TX - The Rockford IceHogs skated past the Texas Stars 2-1 on Friday night inside the H-E-B Center. The Hogs have won back-to-back games for the first time this season and topped the Stars twice this week.
Texas thought it had opened the scoring just 1:20 into the game, but Matej Blumel's goal was waved off the board with the puck hitting off the skate of Stars' forward in the blue paint.
Frank Nazar collected a cross-ice feed from Brett Seney and wired the puck home for his 3rd goal against the Stars this week.
With a little under 5:00 minutes to go in the period, Gerry Mayhew pushed the score to 2-0. The forward was led into the zone by Zach Sanford and elevated his shot up over the Stars' goaltender Rémi Poirier.
In the 2nd period, Texas cut the deficit to 2-1 when Antonio Stranges extended his point-streak to six games.
IceHogs' goaltender Drew Commesso shut the door in the final frame and finished with 27 saves in the victory.
Rockford continues the road trip in Texas over the weekend. The IceHogs and Stars drop the puck Saturday, November 23rd at 7:00pm CT.
Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Friday, November 29th when the Hogs host the Wolves for the next "Screw City Night". The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive the first installment of the "Local Artist Hat Series" as a giveaway Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO.
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
