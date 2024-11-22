Syracuse Crunch Downed by Utica Comets, 4-3

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets' Samuel Laberge and Syracuse Crunch's Maxim Groshev on game night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 7-6-1-1 on the season and 2-1-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 29-of-33 shots. Isaac Poulter earned the win turning aside 26-of-29 in net for the Comets. Both teams converted on 2-of-3 power play opportunities.

Utica was first on the board 3:36 into the game when Ryan Schmelzer scored with a one-timer from the left circle while on the man-advantage.

The Comets doubled their lead early in the middle frame as Adam Beckman cut in front of the crease to tip in Mike Hardman's wrister from the high slot. The Crunch responded at the 10:13 mark and stole one back with a power-play goal. Declan Carlile fired a shot intentionally wide left for the puck to ricochet off the end boards and out. Joel Teasdale jammed the puck on net and was stopped, but Jesse Ylonen was able to send in the second chance for his first goal with the Crunch this season.

Syracuse knotted the game, 2-2, six minutes into the final frame. Logan Brown wrapped around the back of the net and centered a feed for Niko Huuhtanen to score from the bottom of the right circle. Four minutes later, Utica regained the lead. Hardman fired a shot from the right circle that was block, but the rebound came back out for him to bury. The Crunch tied it up again with just 4:40 remaining in the game. Dylan Duke poked the puck and got ahead for a short odd-man rush with Conor Sheary who sent in the last-minute feed. The Comets were quick to respond on the power play and Hardman potted the game-winner with his second of the game to take the win in the final minutes.

The Crunch host the Hershey Bears tomorrow night.

Crunchables: Jesse Ylonen recorded his first Crunch goal tonight.

