Bussi Stymies Phantoms
November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins goaltender Brandon Bussi checks in at 6'5" and came up large against the Phantoms yet again this time in the form of a 30-save shutout as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms fell 3-0 in the opener of a two-game weekend set in Rhode Island.
Bussi saved his best for last on a spectacular diving save across to his left to get a paddle on Jacob Gaucher's point-blank try off the rebound of an Olle Lycksell shot. That denial with 1:45 left to keep the Phantoms off the scoreboard encapsulated another tremendous effort for the talented southpaw netminder who improved to 8-1-2 against the Phantoms.
Lehigh Valley (6-6-3) had several other strong chances throughout the night including efforts in the first period by J.R. Avon, Oskar Eklind, and Rodrigo Abols speeding to the net-front off a pass from Samu Tuomaala from his belly after he was knocked down along the left boards. Bussi stopped them all. And several more after that.
Bussi's performance also spoiled the pro debut of rookie center Massimo Rizzo who had been recovering from a preseason surgery. The playmaking pivot-man out of the University of Denver centered Lehigh Valley's fourth line in his long-awaited first-ever professional game.
Providence (7-7-2) got off to a hot start and took advantage of some Phantoms' miscues before Lehigh Valley largely dominated the rest of the way. But Fabian Lysell (2nd) scored on the backdoor on the rebound of a Max Jones shot off the pads of Cal Petersen to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:01 into the game. Then Frederic Brunet (2nd) made a cut from the point to accept a feed on the backdoor from John Farinacci for a power-play goal at 15:27 to put the Bruins ahead at 2-0 in the first period.
Lehigh Valley took over in the second period but a quick flurry of shots from the Bruins had Petersen making some strong denials.
Petersen made a tremendous diving save of his own going across the crease in the third period to keep the Phantoms within comeback range.
Shortly after Gaucher's chances were repelled so surprisingly by Bussi it would be former Philadelphia Flyer Tyler Pitlick finishing off the night with an empty-net goal to provide for the 3-0 final.
The Phantoms and Bruins will rematch Saturday night in Providence.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st 8:01 - PRO, F. Lysell (2) (M. Jones, M. Poitras) (0-1)
1st 15:27 - PRO, F. Brunet (2) (PP) (J. Farinacci, M. Poitras) (PP) (0-2)
3rd 18:43 - PRO, R. Pitlick (5) (G. Merkulov, B. Sweezey) (ENG) (0-3)
Shots:
LV 30 - PRO 21
PP:
LV 0/3, PRO 1/3
Goaltenders:
LV - C. Petersen (L) (18/20) (2-4-1)
PRO - B. Bussi (W) (30/30) (2-5-0)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (6-6-3)
Providence (7-7-2)
UPCOMING
Saturday, November 23 - Phantoms at Providence Bruins
Wednesday, November 27 - Phantoms at Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, November 29 - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears - Phantoms Ballcaps from SECTV. WFMZ-69 Phantoms Coat Drive
Saturday, November 30 - Phantoms vs. Laval Rocket - Flyers Night with GRITTY!
Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com
Follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), X (@lvphantoms), and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Massimo Rizzo
