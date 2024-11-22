Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bear

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled defenseman Tyson Feist from the Orlando Solar Bears, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Feist, 23, has appeared in nine games with the Solar Bears this season recording one goal. He has also played in two games with the Crunch this season. Last season, Feist skated in 10 games with the Crunch recording two assists. He additionally appeared in 22 games with the Chicago Wolves, tallying five points (1g, 4a), and two contests with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound blueliner has played in 40 career AHL games with the Crunch and Wolves since 2022 earning seven points (1g, 6a) and 40 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, amassing 17 points (6g, 11a).

Prior to his professional career, the Dawson Creek, BC native played in 187 career WHL games with Kelowna Rockets, Regina Pats and Spokane Chiefs from 2017 to 2022 earning 72 points (19g, 53a).

