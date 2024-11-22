Game Day Preview - CGY At. TUC
November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
What's better than one game? Two.
The Wranglers meet the Tucson Roadrunners for the first time this the season in a double-header after they knocked them out of Calder Cup contention last season.
So far, the Wranglers have gained five points in three games.
The Matchup
The Wranglers continue to sit atop the Pacific Division and League in points, while the Roadrunners are currently eighth place in the Pacific.
The Wranglers are coming off a 4-3 win against the San Diego Gulls, and the Roadrunners enter the matchup after a 2-1 victory against the Henderson Silver Knights.
Players to Watch
Rory Kerins has been quite the playmaker on the road, putting up two assists in San Diego and three goals in San Jose.
Egor Sokolov of the Roadrunners has eight goals and 13 points in 15 games.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.
