Preview: IceHogs Look to Carry Momentum against the Stars

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Austin, Tx - The Rockford IceHogs make their first trip to Texas for a weekend series against the Texas Stars. The IceHogs defeated the Stars by a 5-2 score Tuesday night in Rockford.

Dach And Nazar Lead The Way- Frank Nazar and Colton Dach both scored a pair of goals in the IceHogs 5-2 win. Nazar opened the scoring for Rockford on the power play in the first period. Nazar's second goal would come in the middle period with an assist from Landon Slaggert. Colton Dach got on the scoresheet shortly after Nazar's second goal, burying a rebound off a Slaggert shot. Dach would find the back of the net again just 50 seconds later after defenseman Kevin Korchinski sent Dach in on a breakaway. The two goal scorers for Rockford lead the IceHogs in points this season. Nazar now has 15 points (7G,8A) while Dach has 11 points (5G,6A).

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 5-8-0-0, 10 pts (7th Central Division)

Texas: 8-5-0-0, 16 pts (3rd Central Division)

Buck The Trend- The IceHogs go for their second-straight win tonight against Texas. So far this season, Rockford has yet to win two consecutive games. Last year, the Hogs had a team-high seven-game win streak that extended from February to March.

Shorthanded Success- The IceHogs shut down the division's top power play Tuesday night, going 5/5 against the Stars. Rockford's penalty kill has ranked in the top 10 throughout the first six weeks of the season. The IceHogs have found the back of the net three times while shorthanded, Nazar has two of the three short handed goals. The Stars power play is still at the top of the central division, operating at a mark of 24.2%.

No Love For OT- Throughout the first 13 games of the season, the IceHogs have yet to play in an overtime contest this season. This year marks the longest stretch of contests to start a season without a Rockford game requiring more than 60 minutes, since the team joined the American Hockey League in 2007. At the start of the 2011 campaign, Rockford finally went to overtime in its 12th game of the season, falling 7-6 on the road to Peoria.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Nov. 19 vs Texas 7 p.m. W 5-2

Nov. 22 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

