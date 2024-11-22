Comets Victorious on the Road vs. Crunch, 4-3

Syracuse, NY. - As the Comets stepped onto the ice in enemy territory against the Syracuse Crunch, they were still searching for their first victory of the season. In the first two games in Utica, the team was held scoreless in six periods. Now, in enemy territory, the Comets had a chance to take two-points away from a team they are chasing in the North Division standings. It was a hard-fought game from the start but the Comets were determined to grab a lead and keep it en route to the season's first victory. Despite the Crunch tying the game in the final period of regulation, the Comets just kept pushing and combined huge saves by goaltender Isaac Poulter and two third period goals by Mike Hardman to win their first game of the 2024-25 campaign.

During the opening twenty minutes, the Comets captain, Ryan Schmelzer fired a one-timer into the Crunch net after a goal mouth scramble in front of Syracuse netminder, Matt Tompkins. It was Schmeler's first goal of the season, and it was assisted by Adam Beckman and Seamus Casey putting the Comets up 1-0 at 3:36. The period concluded with the Comets leading 1-0.

In the middle frame, the Comets extended their lead after Beckman deflected a pass right under the crossbar at 2:41 as Mike Hardman kept the puck in the offensive zone and slipped the puck to Beckman who made no mistake scoring his third goal of the season at 2:41. This put the Comets up 2-0 in the contest. The Crunch would hit the back of the net after a rebound chance in front of goaltender Isaac Poulter at 10:13 when Jesse Ylonen scored to bring the contest within one goal as the Comets still head a 2-1 advantage.

During the final period, the Crunch tied the game on the powerplay by Niko Huuttanen at 6:04 bringing the game to 2-2. But, later it was Mike Hardman who found a Colton White rebound chance and slammed it home to give the Comets a 3-2 lead on his second goal of the season at 10:06. Syracuse once again tied the game after Connor Sheary took the cross-crease pass and scored at 15:20 tying the game at 3-3. A later powerplay goal by Hardman once again gave Utica a lead after he stuffed the puck into the net as he drove the crease at 18:47 putting the Comets up 4-3 and gave them the victory they have long been searching for.

