Preview: Islanders at Penguins

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. (November 22, 2024) - The Bridgeport Islanders (4-9-1-1) navigate their only 'three-in-three' series of the season this weekend, battling three Atlantic Division opponents in as many days. The series begins tonight with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (8-4-1-0) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow night for a 7 p.m. faceoff against the Charlotte Checkers, and finish things on the road Sunday afternoon in Hartford (4 p.m.). Bridgeport looks for its third straight win and a sweep of its three-game road trip through Pennsylvania tonight after a 5-2 win in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday. The Islanders haven't won three straight games in regulation in Pennsylvania since Nov. 14, 2015 at Hershey - Feb. 6, 2016 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

LAST TIME OUT

The Islanders have enjoyed a five-day hiatus since their 5-2 victory over the Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza last Saturday. Brian Pinho recorded his team-leading 10th goal and added two assists for a season-high three points, while Liam Foudy broke a 2-2 tie in the final seven minutes, scoring once on his team-best eight shots, which matched a career high. Julien Gauthier opened the game with an early power-play goal and Cole Bardreau notched two empty-netters 32 seconds apart at the end. Marcus Hogberg (1-3-2) made 29 saves to earn his first win as an Islander in the crease.

ISLANDERS VS. PENGUINS

Tonight's game is the third of six meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the second of three in Pennsylvania. Bridgeport has points in both of its meetings against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton so far (1-0-0-1) including a 4-3 shootout loss on Oct. 30th at home. Brian Pinho had one goal and one assist that night, and now has five points (2g, 3a) against the Penguins this season.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

The Penguins have lost back-to-back games for the first time all season (0-1-1-0). Raivis Ansons and Tristian Broz each scored against the Islanders last Saturday, while Joel Blomqvist (0-1-0) made 29 saves in his AHL season debut. Broz has four goals in his last five games and seven goals overall this year, which ranks second among all AHL rookies. Tonight is the Penguins' only game of the weekend, and just their second contest since Nov. 13th. Pittsburgh's affiliate sits third in the Atlantic Division.

FOUDY'S FOUR-GAME STREAK

Liam Foudy carries a four-game point streak into the weekend (2g, 2a) after scoring the game-winning goal against the Penguins last Saturday. It's his longest point streak since putting together a six-game stretch from Dec. 4, 2021 - Dec. 17, 2021 with the Cleveland Monsters. The 24-year-old forward shares fourth on the Islanders in points (8) and is tied for second in assists (6). He also leads Bridgeport with a +5 rating in 13 appearances.

HELGESON RETURNS

The Islanders announced Monday that former captain Seth Helgeson has returned to the club on a PTO. The 34-year-old is Bridgeport's all-time leader in games played. The veteran defenseman made 447 appearances with the team over the past seven seasons, recording 60 points (9g, 51a) and 685 minutes. Helgeson was Bridgeport's captain each of the past four seasons, and served as an alternate during his first three years with the organization from 2017-20.

QUICK HITS

Tonight is Rick Kowalsky's 700th game as a head coach in the AHL... The Islanders have scored four or more goals in four straight games, and seven times overall this season... Bridgeport's penalty kill is 11-for-11 over its last three games... Brian Pinho's 10 goals are tied for third in the AHL and his three shorthanded goals continue to lead the league... His 16 points lead the Islanders and share seventh in the AHL... Chris Terry's 13 assists rank fourth in the league.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (7-8-5): Last: 2-1 L at Detroit, last night -- Tomorrow vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (6-8-0-0): Last: 5-2 L at Maine, Wednesday -- Tomorrow vs. Trois-Rivieres, 6:05 p.m. ET

