Game Preview: Colorado at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

November 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors host the Colorado Eagles for the first two on the weekend. It is the first of eight matchups between the two sides this season.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield started a five-game homestand with a 4-2 setback on Tuesday to Abbotsford. Alex Kannok Leipert scored his first goal as a Condor and Phil Kemp had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick (1g-1a + fighting major) in the loss.

LAST YEAR

The Condors and Eagles split the eight games in 2023-24. Four of the eight contests were decided by one goal. The Eagles enjoyed success against the Condors power play, killing off 30 of 31 opportunities.

PLUS PHIL

In addition to the Gordie Howe Hat Trick on Tuesday, Phil Kemp leads the team with a +5 on the season. He tied for the team lead at +13 last year.

STRIKE FIRST

The Condors are 5-0-1 on the season when they score first. When allowing the first goal of the game, the team has just one win on the season (Saturday in San Diego).

GOING UP

Josh Brown and Drake Caggiula were both recalled this week to Edmonton. Brown leads the AHL in penalty minutes with 46 and Caggiula is tied for the team lead with five goals.

SHOOTING IT

Bakersfield fired a season high 44 shots on Saturday and followed that up with 35 shots on Tuesday, including 15 in the third period.

ON THE BOARD

Kannok Leipert's goal on Tuesday was his first as a Condor and his first in the AHL since April 9, 2022 with Abbotsford against San Diego.

GOBBLING UP POINTS

Seth Griffith has points in three straight (1g-2a) after an assist on Tuesday. His 11 points (5g-6a) leads the team as he closes in on a couple AHL milestones. In 632 games he has recorded 195 goals, 388 assists, and 583 points.

SOMETHING ABOUT CONDORSTOWN

Daniel D'Amato continued his strong start to his Condors career, especially at home. The fourth-year pro has five points (3g-2a) in six games at Mechanics Bank Arena this year.

EAGLES FLYING IN

Colorado has won two straight after a 3-2 come-from-behind shootout win on Wednesday in Coachella Valley. Jack Achan had the shootout game winner while Trent Miner stopped 29 of 31 in the win.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for a Skate with the Team Sunday at 2 p.m. against Colorado.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.