Omaha Scores 10 Unanswered Runs to Win First Game of 2025

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Des Moines, Iowa - The Omaha Storm Chasers earned their first win of the season Saturday afternoon, scoring 10 unanswered runs to beat the Iowa Cubs 12-7.

Omaha was first onto the board, as Harold Catro opened the top of the second inning with a double, then came around to score on a Luke Maile single. Iowa quickly countered, however, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second off Storm Chasers starter Chandler Champlain, taking a 3-1 lead over Omaha.

While the Chasers inched a run closer in the third, with Tyler Gentry driving in John Rave, Champlain surrendered four more runs in the fourth without recording an out, to end his day and put Iowa up 7-2.

Behind Champlain, Omaha's bullpen was lights out. Andrew Hoffmann surrendered an inherited runner and set the tone for the relief corps with 2.0 scoreless innings. Austin Cox threw a 1-2-3 6th inning, then Jonathan Bowlan threw 2.0 scoreless innings of his own behind Cox.

The Storm Chasers jumped back into the game in the sixth, as four walks plated a run, with Rave drawing the bases loaded base-on-balls, then Nick Loftin cleared the bases with a double that pushed the score to 7-6 in favor of the Cubs.

Tyler Tolbert tied the game in the seventh with an RBI single that played Joey Wiemer, erasing the five-run deficit Omaha faced from the fourth inning into the seventh.

In the eighth inning, a single, hit batter and walk loaded the bases for Maile, who connected on the Storm Chasers' first home run of the year, a grand slam that firmly placed Omaha ahead, 11-7.

Cam Devanney added a run of insurance in the ninth with a solo homer, his first long ball of the year, for the 12-7 score that held to be final, capping the Storm Chasers' 10-run unanswered rally in the second half of the game.

Taylor Clarke worked out of trouble in the ninth inning, inducing a double play ball to end the game, completing the bullpen's scoreless effort. The four relievers combined for 6.0 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Omaha will go for a series win Sunday afternoon at 1:08 p.m. CT with right-hander Luinder Avila starting for the Storm Chasers in his season debut.

