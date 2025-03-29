Jacksonville Crushes Nashville, 11-3

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Maximo Acosta reached base four times, drove in two runs and scored two runs and Andrew Pintar lashed three hits on Saturday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp smashed the Nashville Sounds 11-3 from First Horizon Park.

Jacksonville (1-1) got the board immediately against Nashville (1-1) starter Logan Henderson (0-1). Jakob Marsee began the game with a single and then Acosta walked. Agustín Ramírez followed with an RBI single for the game's first run. After a pair of outs, Pintar lashed an RBI base hit. Following a double steal, Troy Johnston's two-run single made it 4-0 in the first inning.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. led off the second with a triple before scoring on an RBI ground out from Anthony Seigler for the Sounds' first run.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to get the run back on Heriberto Hernandez's solo shot to begin the fourth.

Jacksonville starter Robinson Piña (1-0) walked Raynel Delgado to begin the Nashville half of the fifth. Following a strikeout, Jimmy Herron singled. A wild pitch put runners on second and third before Garrett Spain's sacrifice fly drew Nashville with 5-2.

That was as close as the Sounds would get. Ronny Simon walked with one out in the sixth and stole second. Two batters later, he scored on Acosta's RBI single. An error then brought in Acosta before Deyvison De Los Santos' RBI base knock plated the third run of the inning to widen the gap to 8-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Delgado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to draw Nashville within 8-3.

The score remained that way until the eighth. Marsee led off with a walk and then stole second. He scored on Acosta's second RBI single of the game.

Pintar jumpstarted the ninth with a double. Following a lineout, Jacob Berry was hit by a pitch and Simon walked to load the bases. An RBI fielder's choice from Marsee plated Pintar. Acosta walked and then Ramírez drew a bases-loaded free pass to set the final margin at 11-3.

Piña ceded just two runs on two hits in his 5.0 innings, striking out four against one walk to earn the win. Cade Gibson fired 3.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts out of the bullpen to earn the save.

Jacksonville meets Nashville in Sunday's 3:05 p.m. ET rubber match. RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

