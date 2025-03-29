SWB RailRiders Game Notes- March 29, 2025

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-1) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0)

Game 2 | Road Game 2 | Coca-Cola Park | Saturday, March 29, 2025 | First Pitch 4:35 P.M.

RH Sean Boyle (No Record) vs. RH Seth Johnson (No Record)

Boyle: Appeared in 16 games, two starts, over three levels while recovering from surgery in 2023

Johnson: Acquired via trade on July 30, 2024; Went 2-8 with a 2.73 ERA over 25 MiLB games in '24

LAST TIME OUT- Allentown, PA (March 28, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 5-4 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs hit home runs in three consecutive innings to rally past the RailRiders on Opening Night.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the third inning against Lehigh Valley starter Alan Rangel. With one down, Jorbit Vivas plated Andrew Velasquez with a sacrifice fly. T.J. Rumfield followed with an RBI double, driving in Everson Pereira for a 2-0 advantage. The RailRiders extended the lead in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring ground out by Ronaldo Hernandez. The IronPigs countered that run in the home half of the inning with a solo home run by Payton Henry. Henry homered again in the fifth; a two-run shot to tie the game at three. In the sixth, Otto Kemp's two-run home run gave Lehigh Valley its first lead of the year. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left runner aboard in the seventh inning and tacked on one run in the top half of the eighth with a Hernandez sac fly, the deficit to 5-4. The RailRiders, however, left the bases loaded in the eighth and could not complete the comeback.

Brandon Leibrandt made the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing one run on four hits over four innings. Eric Reyzelman (0-1) took the loss after surrendering the Kemp home run. Joel Kuhnel (1-0) notched the win for Lehigh Valley with two innings of relief work and Max Lazar pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

WELCOME RETURN- Sean Boyle makes his first start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since May 21, 2023, at Charlotte. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery shortly thereafter and missed the remainder of that season as well as the start of the 2024 campaign. Upon his return, he rehabbed and pitched for the FCL Yankees, Hudson Valley and Somerset, going a combined 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA, striking out 22 and walking five over 21.0 innings of work.

FIRST DAY JITTERS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened its 36th season last night with a loss. The club is now 14-22 on Opening Day dating back to 1989 and 9-9 in openers since their affiliation with the Yankees began in 2007.

STRONG START- Ismael Munguia's first game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre results in three hits. Munguia made his Triple-A debut with Sacramento last season, but did not reach with three hits any any of his 50 games for the River Cats. Max McDowell was the last RailRider to have three hits on Opening Day, reaching three times against Syracuse on April 5, 2022.

THIEVERY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre stole three bases last night, tying them for third-most (with Lehigh Valley) after one game played. The 2024 edition of the RailRiders swiped 251 bases and led the International League by 34 steals over the next closest club.

HEALTH CHECK- Ian Hamilton joins Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment today. The 29-year-old's 2025 Spring Training was slowed due to an infection and he made two appearances in Florida, both within the last ten days. Over two innings, he allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts.

TRIVIAL PURSUIT- Ismael Munguia had the first hit and first extra-base hit of the season with a second inning double Friday. Jorbit Vivas drove in the season's first run for SWB. Andrew Velazquez and Everson Pereira executed a double steal for the first swipes of the year. Brandon Leibrandt struck out Christian Arroyo to end the bottom of the first for the initial strikeout of 2025.

ROSTER NEWS- The debut roster for Manager Shelley Duncan coming out of Spring Training features three of the Top-30 prospects in the Yankees farm system, four members of the 40-man roster, 17 players with Major League service time and 13 that have played for SWB before.

CAPTAIN & CREW- Manager Shelley Duncan returns for his third season at the helm of the RailRiders, having paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 89 wins in 2024. In two years in charge, Duncan has gone 162-135. Gerardo Casadiego returns to Moosic for a second year and becomes the team's new pitching coach. Mike Merganthaler is the RailRiders' new hitting coach, while Gil Velazquez, Zak Wasserman and Spencer Medick all join Duncan's staff as well. Velazquez will serve as the bench coach, Wasserman will be the defensive coach and Medick will be the new bullpen coach.

BEHIND THE SCENES- Athletic Trainer Brandon Rodríguez rejoins the RailRiders' support staff and is flanked by Strength & Conditioning Coach Danny Smith, Home Clubhouse Manager Jim Billington and Advance Scouting Analyst Steven DiMaria, who all return to their roles from 2024. Danny Althoff has been added to the support staff in 2025 as the Video & Tech Assistant. Rodríguez was the RailRiders assistant athletic trainer for the first half of the 2023 season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- The Yankees were idle Friday and host Milwaukee this afternoon. Max Fried makes his regular season debut for New York against former Yankees and RailRiders Nestor Cortes... Somerset opens its season on April 4 at Hartford... Hudson Valley begins its campaign April 4 against Jersey Shore... Tampa's season starts April 4 versus Lakeland.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.