Bats Clinch Series with 4-1 Win over Memphis

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats, wearing their vintage Louisville Redbirds uniforms, beat the Memphis Redbirds 4-1 to take game two of the series, clinching a series victory on Saturday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Left-hander Drew Parrish got the start for his Triple-A debut and started off strong, sitting down the first three batters. In the bottom of the inning, the Bats came to the plate swinging early in counts but only got one hit.

Parrish gave up a leadoff double in the second inning, which would score on an RBI single from Ryan Vilade. The Redbirds took a 1-0 lead, but Parrish got out of the inning without any more damage.

In the bottom of the frame, Rece Hinds knocked a one-out single to right and moved to second on a balk from Redbirds pitcher Quinn Mathews (0-1). The Bats picked up two consecutive singles from P.J. Higgins and Davis Wendzel, which scored Hinds and tied the game at one. Will Banfield drew a walk to load the bases. Levi Jordan came up with two outs and worked a full count, then took a ball inside to draw a walk. That would score Higgins, and the Bats ended the inning with a 2-1 lead.

The Redbirds went three up, three down in the third, and Noelvi Marte started the bottom of the inning with a walk. Marte was caught stealing, and back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.

Parrish finished the day with three innings pitched and gave up two hits, one run, and a strikeout. Carson Rudd (W, 1-0) came in to pitch in the fourth for his Triple-A debut and gave up a leadoff single. Rudd then tossed three scoreless innings, walking one without surrendering a hit to earn the victory.

Louisville's offense had a busy fifth. Tyler Callihan started the inning with a walk and moved to second with a single to left from Jordan. Will Benson lined a single to center, scoring Callihan and moving Jordan to third. Marte reached on a fielder's choice to shortstop, but Jordan was tagged out at the plate. An infield single from Edwin Rios loaded the bases. Hinds hit a sack fly that scored Benson, and the Bats took a 4-1 lead into the sixth inning.

Luis Mey came in to make his Triple-A debut in the seventh and touched 102.5 miles per hour in a one, two, three inning. Joe La Sorsa came in the eighth and allowed a walk and single with one out. He navigated out of it, forcing two fly outs to end the top half of the inning. Alan Busenitz (S, 1) was called on to close the game in the ninth. He struck out two batters to pick up the save and help secure the win for the Bats.

Offensively, Benson finished 2-4 with an RBI. Jordan went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk, while both Hinds and Wendzel went 1-3 with an RBI. The Bats did not have any extra base hits.

The Bats (2-0) will go for the sweep over the Redbirds (0-2) with a 1:05 p.m. matchup on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for WKRD Sports Talk 790 AM.

