Celebrate Anderson's 'Kids Weekend,' April 11-13, with $12 Kids Tickets, Kids Eat Free Giveaway

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons are back and so are fun-filled weekends at the ballpark. So get the kids' Spring Break started the right way with Anderson's Kids Weekend, April 11-13, with three awesome games to attend and save big at the same time. Not only are Kids Tickets JUST $12 for each game at the Sahlen Field Box Office (ONLY), but the first 1,000 kids each game will also receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Vouchers at the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St.

Anderson's Kids Weekend's starts off with a Bisons staple... our first Honda fridaynightbash! of the season on Friday, April 11, as the Bisons host the Durham Bulls (6:05 p.m.). The ballpark gates open at 5pm for the Kids Eat Free Giveaway, but don't worry parents, we have something for you as well with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m. Of course, no Honda fridaynightbash! is complete without an amazing postgame Fireworks Show!

The Kids Weekend continues with a pair of matinee games, Saturday, April 12 (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday, April 13 (1:05 p.m.) against the Bulls. The WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday includes a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special kids activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates. Great events are all lined up for Anderson's Kids Weekend on top of $12 Kids Tickets at the Box Office and Free Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Vouchers at the gates! We'll see you at the ballpark!

