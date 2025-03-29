March 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (1-0) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (0-1)

Saturday, March 29 - 3:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (0-0, -.--)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers are slated to play the second of a three-game homestand...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to start for Iowa...right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to start for the Storm Chasers...today marks the first day game of the season for the I-Cubs.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The I-Cubs won last night's Opening Night game over Omaha by a 6-3 score...it marked their first Opening Day win since 2023 and the earliest start to a minor league season since 1951...Iowa improved to 34-38 all-time on Opening Day and 25-33 on Triple-A Opening Day...last night's crowd of 7,226 marked the largest home opener crowd since 2019 in which the attendance was 8,401.

HOMER HAPPY: Iowa hit two home runs last night, one off the bat of Ben Cowles and the other from Owen Caissie ... it marked the first Triple-A homer from Cowles...Owen did not hit a home run until his 16th game of the 2024 season.

NASTY NOLAND: Iowa's Opening Night starter Connor Noland struck out six across 4.0 innings of one-run ball in a no decision...the six strikeouts were just one shy of his career high and are tied for third-most in the International League this season...in his last three starts dating back to last season, Noland has posted a 3.21 ERA (5 ER in 14.0 IP).

ROSTER RUNDOWN: In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs today announced their Opening Day roster today...the roster features 17 players with Major League service time and 18 players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin AlcaÃÂntara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25)...just three players are making their first Triple-A roster, including Long, Franklin and Cowles.

RUNNIN' WILD: James Triantos, the No. 72 prospect in baseball (MLB.com), is coming off a season in which he batted .300/.346/.427 (133-for-443) with 36 extra-base hits, 47 stolen bases and was selected to the 2024 Futures Game selection in Arlington, Texas...James became the first Cubs minor leaguer with at least 130 hits and 45 stolen last season since 2010.

AT THE HELM: Iowa Cubs Manager Marty Pevey returns as Iowa's manager for the 13th consecutive season in 2025, extending his records of longest tenured and winningest manager in Iowa history... his 82 wins in 2023 were the second most by any team Pevey has managed, trailing the 2000 Advanced-A Dunedin Blue Jays, who went 84-54 (.609)...Pevey has 749 career wins with Iowa, 51 short of the 800-mark and holds a career managerial record of 1,393-1,436.

AWARD TOUR: The 2024 Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year Moises Ballesteros made his first Triple-A Opening Day roster...it marked the second straight year Bally has won the award...the Venezuela native joined Iowa on June 18, 2024 and hit .281 (73-for-260) with 10 home runs, 35 RBI and was one of just nine position players to play in the International League last season aged 20 or younger... Brandon Birdsell was named the Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year but will begin the season on the injured list.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year but have won six of the last nine matchups dating back to July 4, 2024.

MARCH ON: The I-Cubs got off to a strong start last season as they posted a 15-12 record through March/April...Iowa tallied a four-game win streak from April 6-10 vs. Toledo and at St. Paul which marked their longest such streak of the season...Iowa hit .259 (28-for-108) with 10 extra-base hits with 12 walks during the three games in March and the pitching staff posted a 3.10 ERA (10 ER in 29.0 IP).

