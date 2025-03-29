Iowa Squanders Lead in Late Innings with 12-7 Loss against Omaha
March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs dropped the second game of the three-game set against the Omaha Storm Chasers 12-7 as the I-Cubs bullpen gave up 10 runs in the last four innings.
After the Chasers scored in the top of the second to make it a 1-0 lead, Iowa immediately answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the frame and took a 3-1 lead.
Back-to-back singles by Ben Cowles and James Triantos, then a walk by Jonathon Long loaded the bases for Iowa, red-hot Dixon Machado singled into left field, plated Cowles and Triantos for a 2-1 lead. Then, with bases loaded again, Christian Franklin drew a walk and plated Long for the two-run lead.
Omaha trimmed the I-Cubs lead in the top of the third as Tyler Gentry hit a forced groundout and plated the run for a 3-2 lead in favor of Iowa.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Long singled into left field and scored Triantos, after he got on base with a single, and brought the lead back up to two. After Machado had his second single of the night, Reese McGuire crushed a three-run homer to right field and extended the lead to 7-2.
It was all downhill from the top of the sixth inning as the Chasers scored 10 unanswered runs in the final four frames and kept the lead for a 12-7 contest.
All 10 runs were allowed by the I-Cubs bullpen, Phil Bickford took the blown save and Brandon Hughes took the loss.
The I-Cubs conclude Opening Weekend against the Storm Chasers on Sunday, March 30 as first pitch is at 1:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Chris Flexen will take the mound for Iowa.
