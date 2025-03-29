Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 29 at Buffalo

March 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (0-1) vs. Buffalo Bisons (1-0)

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (NR) vs. LHP Trenton Wallace (NR)

BUFFALO BLUES: The Rochester Red Wings opened their 97th season of International League baseball Friday, and fell to the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field by a score of 6-2...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ fired 5.0 solid innings without allowing an earned run on the mound, before Buffalo used a four-run sixth to push ahead and seal the victory...1B JUAN YEPEZ reached base twice in the contest to pace the offense, including a double to account for the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the ballgame...Rochester looks to pick up their first win of 2025 this afternoon, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound for his Triple-A debut against Bisons LHP Trenton Wallace.

JUST HOW WE (AN)DREW IT UP: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ allowed two hits and one unearned run across 5.0 full innings yesterday, while striking out six and walking two...the California native became the first Rochester pitcher since Jose Berríos in 2017 to log at least 5.0 innings of work without allowing an earned run on Opening Day...

Alvarez has worked a total of 10.0 innings without allowing an earned run across his last two Opening Day starts (HBG in 2024), while striking out 13.

TAKE A SEAT: Rochester's pitching staff combined to walk just two batters while striking out 10 in yesterday's contest...this marks the fourth time since 2004 that the Red Wings have issued two or fewer walks while striking out double-digit batters on Opening Day (2022, 2019, 2017)...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ led the way with six, the most by a Rochester Opening Day starter since Kohl Stewart struck out eight in 2019.

GETTING IT ADON: RHP JOAN ADON came on in relief yesterday, and limited Buffalo's offense to just one hit across 1.2 scoreless innings of work...since his move to the bullpen in the second half of 2024, Adon has posted a combined 1-0 record with a 2.25 ERA (4 ER/16.0 IP) across 11 appearances...

Adon has appeared on the mound in three consecutive Opening Day matchups with Rochester (starter in 2023 & 2024), becoming the first Red Wings pitcher since at least 2004 to do so.

HIT ME BABY JUAN MORE TIME: 1B JUAN YEPEZ reached base twice in the contest yesterday, going 1-for-3 with a double, walk and a run scored...across 75 games with the Red Wings since Opening Day 2024, the Venezuela native has collected 27 extra-base hits (11 HR, 16 2B) with an .800 OPS.

